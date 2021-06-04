The wife of a traffic police officer Alexander Gusev, who accidentally shot at the violator during his arrest near Novosibirsk, asked for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as from the heads of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov and the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin. The video message from Natalia Guseva was at the disposal of the Ridus portal.

So, Guseva said that threats are regularly received against her family. “[Прошу]to protect us and my husband from possible encroachments on life, health and property, and also not to put pressure on the investigation, ”she said.

The policeman’s lawyer Yuri Golubitsky confirmed the facts of intimidation, referring to the words of his client, but clarified that he had not received any threats personally in connection with the case.

Related materials “You fucked him!” How a Siberian village became a hot spot after a traffic police officer accidentally shot at a detainee

Earlier it was reported that the independent deputy of the Novosibirsk City Council Rostislav Antonov was summoned to the police after his post on social networks, dedicated to the situation around the accidental death of an Azerbaijani in the Novosibirsk region. He is suspected of spreading information about threats to the family of a traffic police officer, which in reality, according to the police, did not exist.

On the evening of May 28, in the village of Moshkovo near Novosibirsk, a traffic police inspector drove the detainee into an official car to establish his identity. At that moment, 19-year-old Vekil Abdullaev, an acquaintance of the detainee, began to interfere with the policeman. The traffic police inspector began to beat the young man with his hands and feet, then took out a service pistol and involuntarily pulled the trigger. The victim received a bullet wound to the head and died on May 30.

It was reported that on the day of the incident, the police station and the hospital were surrounded by about 60 vehicles with armed Azerbaijanis, who demanded that the killer be handed over to them and that Abdullayev be rescued. For refusing to hand over the traffic police inspector, they promised to shoot his entire family. Later, there was information about the arrival of an OMON detachment in the village.