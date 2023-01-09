The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned of the development of family disputes and the lack of understanding between husbands about financial matters, especially in the case of the wife working and receiving a salary, stressing that “the husband is not legally entitled to take his wife’s salary by force, as she has an independent and non-binding financial responsibility.” Financial participation with him in family expenses, as long as he agreed from the outset that she would go out to work.

Al-Sharif confirmed to «Emirates Today» that there are family disputes that have been considered by the courts during the past years, due to the spouses’ lack of understanding on the issue of women’s work, and their participation in the expenses of life and children, as “some husbands give their wives a choice between continuing to work and participating in household expenses, while some Wives are filing lawsuits against their husbands for not spending on them monthly, even though they work and receive a salary.

He pointed out that there are husbands who deal with the woman’s salary as if it is an acquired right for him, and that she is obligated to give it to him, and if she refuses, he threatens her, and may stop giving her her monthly alimony, and practice crooked methods to put pressure on her, or evade the financial obligations imposed on him towards her and towards his family and children. The conflict and mutual intrigue between them continues until the matter ends in divorce.

He emphasized the importance of joint stewardship, and the contribution of working women to family expenses in light of the increasing cost of life and modern living requirements. And this is done out of conviction and willingness, and not out of favor or generosity from her husband or her home, indicating that “there are domestic roles that the working woman abandoned, and assigned them to the maid, whose salary is borne by the husband, which increased the financial burden on him.”

He pointed out, “The importance of looking at the relationship between a man and a woman as two life partners, who live under one roof, and are supposed to have a relationship based on love, affection and mercy, but unfortunately there is a permanent state of challenge and tug of war that overwhelms both parties, and an attempt to prove oneself and who has control, or in other words, Another is the one who can break the head of the other first, and impose control on the relationship.

Al-Sharif said, “The Personal Status Law came to regulate matters of life and the marital relationship in general, from its inception and since the engagement, up to divorce and its consequences, whether alimony, custody, or others. But in no way can he maintain the continuity of the marital relationship, or prevent the differences between the spouses, “adding that” maintaining the stability of the family is in the hands of the spouses, and requires an internal culture they have of the importance of dialogue, understanding and overcoming differences.

He pointed out that «some husbands set conditions when writing the marriage contract, and this is permissible, such as the wife not working, but he is not entitled, for example, to stipulate that she not complete her education or obtain her salary, or compel her to contribute to the expenses of married life. Likewise for the woman, she has the right to set conditions when writing the marriage contract, such as work and others, but the adherence to these conditions remains an unstable matter, as one of the two parties may violate them at any time, which prompts one of them to seek divorce based on the other party’s breach of them. ».