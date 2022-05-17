The judge of the court called it ‘premature charge of crime’: carried out in the case linked to the death of 77-year-old Giuseppe Pedrazzini

In the case related to the death of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, it can be said that there was a real twist. The judge canceled the arrest of the three relatives arrested, as at the moment there is no evidence confirming their involvement in the crimes of murder and kidnapping. The obligation to sign and stay has been confirmed with regard to the crime of suppression of a corpse and fraud against the State.

On 12 May, the whole community of Toano, in the province of Reggio Emilia, was overwhelmed by a disconcerting news story. Beppe Pedrazzini, a 77-year-old farmer, was found dead in a well not far from his home.

From months friends didn’t hear from him and every time they tried to ask his family, they got a door in their face.

The evasive responses of the victim’s wife, daughter and son-in-law alarmed acquaintances and prompted them to request the intervention of the Carabinieri.

The Carabinieri themselves have intervened the body was found by Pedrazzini at the bottom of a water well located a few meters away from the Pedrazzini house.

Soon after, the three relatives who lived with him ended up in prisonwith the very serious accusations of murder, kidnapping, death of a corpse and also fraud against the state.

The latter accusation is due to the fact that they have continued to pocket his pension of the man, despite the fact that he had been missing for months. Disappearance which, among other things, has never been reported.

The relatives of Giuseppe Pedrazzini released

Five days after the dramatic discovery of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the three arrested have been released from prison. The investigating judge dropped the murder and kidnapping charges, as there is currently no evidence that the crimes are attested.

At the same time for the three relatives it was validated the signature and residence obligationfor the crimes of cadaver suppression and scam to the detriment of the state.

The necessary investigations, including the results of the autopsy carried out on Monday 16 May, they will clarify on what actually happened.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Beppe’s wife, daughter and son-in-law have commented the court decision calling it “triumph of justice“.

They will follow updates.