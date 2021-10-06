It took a little longer than announced, but About sex is back. As a reminder, before the summer, it was all about cheating and open relationships for a long time. We start the new season with the question brought in by a woman of sixty-plus*: “Why are there still men who do not want to put in any effort – or are they able – to satisfy their lover, their female if necessary?” Take her last partner: “Not a stupid man. Also experienced many women in his life. But interested in making his girl cum, oh so. Directions and tips from my side fell on deaf ears.”

Did this woman happen to have bad luck? It doesn’t seem like it. “Finally someone who writes on this topic,” emailed A*, a 53-year-old woman. “I’ve been annoyed for years!” A didn’t come for the first time until she was 27, thanks to a man who “licked her off until I had sensations in my body that I never thought possible.” The relationship didn’t last, but she vowed never to have sex again without this feeling. That now, she wrote, has been disappointing. “Although I am now very good at orgasming myself, most men turned white when I asked them to do something in that area. Just looking at my vulva turned out to evoke quite a lot of emotion—anxious rather than pleasurable. I was in a relationship for half a year with a man I found very nice and attractive. I never cummed unless I masturbated during or after sex. After three months I started talking about the fact that I really liked the sex, but that I also wanted to be satisfied by him. It wasn’t that he didn’t want to, he just couldn’t. He couldn’t even bring himself to rub my back when I asked, and if he did, it felt rakish and wrong.” Sex with a man A finds “blissful in principle”, but she is “seriously disappointed” in men. “I can do it better alone.”

From he cum to she cum

P* (age unknown), has a very brief explanation for the lack of attention to a woman’s orgasm within a heterosexual relationship. “Genuine interest. I think that’s often the case with a man.” If you follow the reasoning of S*, a 44-year-old man, it is mainly older men who suffer from this. S suspects that the phenomenon of ‘no interest in a woman’s pleasure’ is age-related. “I’ve been through the turnaround. Until the 1990s, a tough, swaggering story among young men was usually something along the lines of, “I had some crazy sex this weekend, had a blast.” In the late 1990s, the tough story on Monday mornings became: ‘I had sex this weekend and she came insanely well.’” S thinks feminist women who had boys in the 1970s played a part in this, as did the pieces about sex which appeared in women’s magazines such as Dragonfly and Viva, “those smart guys read just as well, of course.” Recently, S has a new relationship, and he has again experienced that the early phase is a beautiful process of trying to enjoy together. Sometimes it is quite a quest, and it takes some courage from a man to allow himself to be adjusted, and from a woman to adjust. But it provides so much more fun and depth.”

Not all female entrants complained about the unwillingness of men. E* (age unknown) has just noticed since her divorce 21 years ago that men appreciate cues. “One of the men had never experienced it, and was very happy with what he learned from me. It significantly enriched his sexual experience.”

Next week further. Soon also in this section: erection problems.

*Names omitted on request, but known to the editors.