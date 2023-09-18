‘The Widows of Thursdays’ is the recent adaptation that Netflix has opted for in 2023, converting it from a novel to a miniseries on the streaming platform, and it is one of the new releases for the month of September. This production has generated a lot of expectation among users, since it is not new at all, but rather it is an unpublished plot that premiered in the cinema in 2009 with the same title that is found in the red N. However, it is another version that is also based on the homonymous literary work by Claudia Piñeiro, which takes up the story of Teresa and her crime.

Just as we have learned a little about the Netflix miniseries, it is also important to know who makes up this production, both actors and characters. Therefore, continue reading this note so you can meet the cast of ‘The Widows of Thursdays’.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘The Widows of Thursdays’?

Omar Chaparro is Tano

Omar Chaparro is an Argentine comedian who plays Tano in the Netflix series. This character is Teresa’s husband and becomes one of the first victims of this plot. Chaparro has appeared in other productions such as ‘No manches, Frida’ and ‘Compadres’.

Omar Chaparro is 48 years old. Photo: Omar Chaparro/Instagram

Irene Azuela is Teresa

Irene Azuela is the protagonist of the series that the streaming platform has opted for in 2023. Azuela, who will play Teresa, is an actress who has stood out for her work in ‘The Dark Springs’ and ‘Under the Salt’.

Irene Azuela is 43 years old and of Mexican-British nationality. Photo: Irene Azuela/Instagram

Mayra Hermosillo is Lala

Mayra Hermosillo plays Lala in the series ‘The Widows of Thursdays’. The actress has worked in productions such as ‘Lost in the Night’ and ‘Lucía’s Skin’.

Mayra Hermosillo is a performer born in Mexico. Photo: Mayra Hermosillo/Instagram

Zuri Vega is Mariana

Mariana is the character that Zuri Vega is in charge of in the production of the streaming platform. The two works in which she has stood out were ‘My husband has a family’ and ‘Alma de iron’.

Zuri Vega is a 34-year-old Mexican actress. Photo: Televisa

On the other hand, these are the actors and characters that complete the cast of ‘The Widows of Thursdays’:

Juan Pablo Medina is Ronie

Pablo Cruz Guerrero is Martín

Gerardo Trejoluna as Ernesto

Sofía Sisniega is Carla Maldonado

Trailer for ‘Thursday Widows’ on Netflix

What is ‘Thursday Widows’ about?

According to the synopsis, ‘The Widows of Thursdays’ is about the following: “When she arrives home, Teresa finds her husband, Tano, and two dead friends. The event moves the residents of the luxurious Altos de las Cascadas residential area, who quickly define it as an accident. But very soon doubts will arise about the accidental nature of these deaths and will show that nothing is as perfect as it seems in the Cascade Heights.

