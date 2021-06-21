On June 18, 2011, the Titan retired Martin Palermo. The Fool, the Platinum or how he baptized it Carlos Bianchi: “The Optimist of the Goal”.
Today, 10 years later, the Xeneixe people do not stop missing their goals and their follies.
Crazy things that could be part of a strange movie: from dressing up as Marilyn Monroe, celebrating by jumping towards the advertising signs, cutting a goal celebration to salute the teacher Timoteo Griguol or when A wall fell on him with the fans on it in a goal celebration; score a header goal from almost half the court; make a double against Real Madrid; miss 3 penalties in a single game; score goal number 100 with torn menisci and make the return after that injury another adventure.
Classify the Argentine National Team with an agonizing goal on a stormy night and that the Diego be immortalized doing the little plane. Make a goal in a world cup.
These things only happen to those who are born with a star, they only happen to the crazy ones, to those who dream very high.
In these 10 years since Martín left the number 9 shirt, Boca Juniors could not find anyone to even overshadow the legend. Maybe the Pipe Benedetto He could have come close for goals and talent (Martín was more rustic), but the Boca world asphyxiated him after the painful defeat suffered in Madrid.
Great players like Tanque Silva, Lucas Viatri, Puma Gigliotti (and the criminal that sentenced him), Jonathan Calleri, the wasted talent of Dani “Stone”, Commander Chavez, Walter Bou, the always injured Guanchope Avila, Maurito Zarate, Jan Hurtado, the poor man from Soldano and even Carlos Tevez, tried to make us forget Martin Palermo, but they were far from doing it, on the contrary, every day we miss him more.
How can we forget a player who scored almost 350 goals in his entire career? A crack on and off the court. A man – who like Great Lord – always clarified that a 9 does not play alone, but is sometimes helped by a number 10. Martin Palermo juice with Maradona, Juan roman riquelme Y Leonel Messi.
We are waiting for you Titan! This is your home and we know that sooner or later our paths will cross again.
