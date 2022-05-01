The story of Sarah Shellemberger, the widow who became pregnant 6 months after her husband’s death

A truly moving story is the one we have decided to tell you today. The protagonist is a 40-year-old woman, called Sarah Shellenberger, who gave birth to her baby one year after the death of her husband Scott. The two had wanted to become parents for a long time.

This affair became fast viral on social media and many complimented their mother for the courage which he proved to have despite the loss he suffered.

Sarah and Scott met in 2017. They started talking on Facebook and after 4 months they decided to meet. They have never left each other since.

They were a happy couple who just wished they could live their own life. Just a few months after their first meeting, they decided to to get married and soon after, they tried to give birth to a child. They wanted to have 3 children.

Their dreams were soon shattered, as as the months passed, the woman was unable to stay pregnant. As a result, they both had to undergo some checks. From these tests it emerged that to conceive they had to resort to assisted fertilization.

They went to a clinic in Barbados, for the fertilization of the embryo. In February 2020, however, the unthinkable happened. While Scott was teaching at school, he had a heart attack and despite the timely transport to the hospital, he has lost his life.

Sarah Shellenberger’s choice after her husband’s death

Sarah and her entire family were upset from this sudden and heartbreaking loss. The man had never had serious Health problems. However, the widow chose to pursue their project.

Six months after her husband disappeared, she remained pregnant of little Hayes. She is happy, because after a long time she managed to make her dream come true. But she is also sad, as she longed to have Scott at his sideto be able to celebrate this birth with him.

Sarah in an interview revealed that in her son she sees hers twin soul. What do you think of this story? Let us know your opinion in the comments.