The widow of director Stanislav Govorukhin died in a fire in New Moscow

Galina, the widow of director Stanislav Govorukhin, died in a fire in the cottage village of Lesnoye Ozero on the territory of New Moscow. This is reported TASS with reference to emergency services.

Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow confirmed information about the deceased in a fire in the village. They informed that the fire was reported on November 25 at 15:42. The fire originated in a private one-story wooden house with an attic floor, it spread over an area of ​​100 square meters. It was extinguished by 18:06.

The cause of the fire has not yet been specified.

Galina Govorukhina, the second wife of the film director, was 74 years old. Stanislav Govorukhin died in June 2018 at the age of 82.