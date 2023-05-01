Vera Derbeneva, widow of Soviet poet Leonid Derbenev, died at the age of 88 in Moscow. About this May 1st RBC said daughter Derbeneva Elena.

“Mom died yesterday at about nine o’clock in the morning. <...> Most likely, a blood clot. All of a sudden it happened,” Elena said.

According to her, it is likely that the woman died from complications caused by a coronavirus infection.

The Russian singer Masha Rasputina, for whom Derbenev wrote lyrics for many songs, in an interview with Izvestia, called the poet’s widow a brilliant and unique person by nature.

“A wise woman who took care of the hearth of her ingenious great husband, who understood who was next to her,” the singer said.

According to her, she saw Derbeneva two years ago, during the filming of the program, but then Vera Derbeneva already experienced health problems and moved in a wheelchair.

Farewell to her will take place at the Vostryakovsky cemetery on May 4. Derbeneva will be buried next to her husband.

Leonid Derbenev is a Soviet and Russian songwriter and translator. Vera dedicated the book Leonid Derbenev to her husband, who died in 1995. Between the past and the future.”

He was known for his poems, which later became songs for the films of Leonid Gaidai “The Diamond Hand” (1968) (“Island of Bad Luck”, “Help Me”), “Ivan Vasilievich Changes Profession” (1973) (“Marusya”, “The January Blizzard is Ringing ”), “Prisoner of the Caucasus, or Shurik’s New Adventures” (1966) (“Song about Bears”) and many others.