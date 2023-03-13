March 13 marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of the poet Sergei Vladimirovich Mikhalkov. The poet’s widow, Yulia Subbotina, in an interview with Izvestia, spoke about how he spent the Stalin Prize.

“At the beginning of 1942, a group of artists were awarded the Stalin Prizes,” recalls Yulia Subbotina. – And they decided to transfer their cash bonuses to the purchase of a heavy tank “KV-1”. These were the poet Viktor Gusev, Samuil Marshak, Sergei Mikhalkov and the artists Kukryniksy. The tank was named “Merciless”.

From the first days of the Great Patriotic War, on June 27, 1941, Sergei Mikhalkov, by order of the Main Political Directorate, went to the Southern Front. He was 28 years old. He went as a correspondent for the army newspaper of the 22nd Army. Although many writers were distributed to the central publications – Pravda, Krasnaya Zvezda. He ended the war with the rank of colonel.

“With a pen – my weapon that I hold in my hands – I serve all honest working people, like a soldier,” Mikhalkov wrote.

