The widow of one of the two soldiers who drowned on December 21 at the Cerro Muriano base (Córdoba), while they were carrying out a watercourse crossing exercise, has addressed the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, to request that The three commanders accused of the death of her husband, Corporal Miguel Ángel Jiménez Abdújar, 34, and soldier Carlos León, 24, are suspended from duty.

The widow's lawyer, Antonio Granados Caballero, emphasizes that article 111 of the Military Career Law provides that the Minister of Defense “may agree to suspend her duties,” for a maximum of six months, “ as a consequence of the prosecution, indictment or adoption of any precautionary measure against the accused in a criminal procedure or due to the initiation of a disciplinary procedure for very serious misconduct.”

More information

The letter recalls that the captain, the lieutenant and the sergeant have been charged by the military court number 21 of Seville for an alleged crime against the effectiveness of the service resulting in death as provided in article 77.1. of the Military Penal Code punishes with up to five years and three months in prison and which would be the equivalent of reckless homicide in the ordinary Penal Code. The three have been summoned to testify by the judge in their capacity as investigators.

The Army removed the captain from command of the company immediately after the event, but the lieutenant and sergeant remain in their position. Furthermore, the fact that he has not been suspended from his duties implies that the captain goes to the barracks every day and maintains a hierarchical relationship with soldiers who will have to testify in the procedure as witnesses, so there is a risk that he could coerce them, according to the lawyer. The accusations requested the military judge to issue preventive detention against the three accused commanders, but he rejected the request.

The request for suspension of duties has arisen after the Citizens in Uniform association denounced that the captain participated on the 5th in the formation of the La Reina Regiment, to which the deceased belonged. The lawyer requests that the participation of the captain and the other two defendants in the aforementioned training and in the other activities of the unit be investigated.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

“Closed envelope”

On the other hand, the accusations have asked the military judge to open a mysterious “sealed envelope” included in the summary, which supposedly contained a writing written by the captain immediately after the accident. The envelope was deposited in the investigating court number 4 of Córdoba, which initially took charge of the investigation. But it later passed without anyone opening it to the military jurisdiction, which has kept it in its possession once the Provincial Court has determined that it is the one to investigate the summary. As head of the company, the captain had the obligation to submit a report to the colonel in command of the regiment in which he informed him of what had happened.

In the order in which he charged the three commanders, the military judge already stressed that the measures supposedly adopted to guarantee the safety of the soldiers, who entered with their combat equipment into extremely cold waters and into a reservoir where no gave rise, they did not work: the rope that was stretched between the two banks did not meet the requirements to serve as a “lifeline” to which the soldiers could hold on in case of danger, while the backpacks were not watertight and had “excess of weight”—the soldier was forced to carry a 3.5 kilo inert mine—so they did not float. As a consequence, there could have been a “causal relationship between the possible lack of suitability of these security measures used” and the death of the two soldiers.

See also Spanish footballer Pablo Marí, injured with a knife in Milan Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_