The widow of director Grachevsky said that she had moved from a country house to an apartment

Ekaterina Belotserkovsky, the widow of the director and creator of the Yeralash film magazine Boris Grachevsky, said that after the death of her husband, she moved with her child from a country house to an apartment. She shared the details in an interview “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

During the life of Grachevsky, they lived in a country house, but after the death of the director, Belotserkovskaya decided to return to the Moscow apartment. Among the reasons, she noted the lack of a driver’s license – it is difficult for her to move around with a child without a car.

The director’s widow also said that she has many memories associated with the house, including pregnancy. Now she had the feeling that Grachevsky was still there. “I also cried all the time in this house. I can’t lie down in our bed in the house because he slept there, I can still smell him, it hurts me. In general, I decided to move to Moscow, ”Belotserkovskaya shared.

Boris Grachevsky is a Soviet and Russian director and screenwriter, artistic director of the Yeralash TV magazine. Marriage with actress and singer Ekaterina Belotserkovsky was the third for Grachevsky. In 2020, the couple had a son, Philip. In 2021, the director died of complications from the coronavirus, he was 72 years old.