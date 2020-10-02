The widow of the well-known German rapper Deso Dogg, who died in combat in the ranks of DAESH in Syria, was sentenced today by a German court to three and a half years in prison for belonging to a terrorist organization and collaboration in the slavery of a Yazidi girl, among other charges. The Hanseatic High Court in Hamburg did not accept as mitigating that Omaima A., a 36-year-old German of Tunisian origin, left Islamist militancy years ago and returned to living and dressing as a Western woman after returning from Syria. With its sentence, the court issued a punishment less than that requested by the prosecution, which asked for four years and ten months in prison, but above the defense, which demanded a penalty not exceeding two years in prison on probation . The Omaima A. hamburger moved to Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria in early 2015 in the footsteps of her then-husband, a jihadist who had joined the ranks of the terrorist organization. With her three young children, she settled in Raqa, which was the capital of the Islamic State until its capture in 2017 by forces of the international coalition.

After the death of her first husband in the spring of 2015, she married the German Denis Cuspert, known as the rapper Deso Dogg, who abandoned his musical career, joined the radical Salafist movement and in 2013 joined the jihadists in Syria. Cuspert has since headed the list of Islamic terrorists most wanted by the United States and Germany, who considered him a prominent leader of the organization. The former rapper became the main German-language propagandist for the Islamic State and the organizer of campaigns for the recruitment of volunteers for the “jihad”, the holy war, on social networks. The German authorities considered him a war criminal, the protagonist of executions carried out by the Islamic State, such as that of the American journalist James Foley, whose beheading in August 2014 he personally broadcast by video. Although he was presumed dead several times, Cuspert was not killed until January 2018 during a bombing by the international coalition against Islamic State positions in Syria, according to official sources.

By then Omaima A. had already returned to Germany. Disappointed, according to her version, by life as the submissive wife of a jihadist in Raqa, in August 2016 she quietly returned to Hamburg, where she managed to rebuild her life and find work. The investigative work of an Arab journalist led the German authorities to locate her in September last year and prosecute her, also for human trafficking, since for a time she had a Yazidi girl as a slave in her home in Raqa 13 years old. During the process, she assured that she had traveled to Syria out of curiosity to get to know the Islamic State up close, but that she was not convinced. An argument that did not convince the court after viewing a video and several photographs in which the accused boasted, rifle in hand, of being a member of the terrorist organization.