Polls, Fratelli d'Italia grows again, Lega declines, Forza Italia rises again





53.4% ​​of Italians, an absolute but not widening majority, believe that the so-called broad camp (Pd+M5S) is still an alternative to the centre-right and Meloni in government despite the clear defeat in the regional elections in Abruzzo, where Azione and Italia Viva were also present. 46.6% of the sample doesn't think so, according to which the wide field is a failure. It is the main data of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

54.9% of Democratic Party voters think that the alliance with the 5 Stars is still valid, despite the flop in Abruzzo, also in view of the European elections, despite the fact that on 8-9 June we will vote with the proportional system and therefore everyone for themselves. But the absolute majority of Dem voters still believe in the political alliance with the Movement led by Giuseppe Conte. 45.1% of Pd voters are against it, according to which the alliance with the M5S makes no sense.

Between parties, Fratelli d'Italia returns to rise to almost 29% while the Lega slips to 9%. Forza Italia continues to grow and exceeds 7%. Pd down to 20%, M5S below 16%. They exceed the 4% threshold expected for the European Alliance, Greens, Left and Action. Just above 3% Italia Viva.