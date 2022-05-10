Dubai (Etihad)

Al-Ain, the “leader” of the ADNOC Professional League standings, succeeded in expanding the difference between it and its closest followers to 10 full points at the end of the last round, and 4 rounds before the curtain came down on the competition, and the “leader” became strongly aspiring to embrace his 14th title in the history of the league at the gates of an announcement The official crowning of the title in light of its 10 points difference from its competitors, Al Wahda, Al Jazira and Sharjah, respectively.

Round 22 witnessed the victory of Al-Ain “leader” over its host Al Dhafra 1-0 to raise its score to 55 points, while Al Wahda “runner-up” stumbled in a 1-2 loss against its guest Sharjah, while Al Jazira beat Ajman 3-0, to equalize the teams of Al Wahda, Sharjah and Al Jazira with 45 point for each team.

The “wide difference” in points between the “champion” and “runner-up” in the “Professional League” does not seem surprising, after exceeding the 10-point barrier in the previous 5 seasons out of 12, starting from the first version in the professional era 2008-2009 all the way to the season version. The past 2020-2021, bearing in mind that the 2019-20 season version was canceled due to the lack of completion of the league due to the Corona pandemic.

The balance of the “Professional League” champion exceeded the 10-point difference between him and the runner-up in 5 seasons, beginning in the 2010-2011 season, which saw Al Jazira crowned the title with 53 points, compared to 41 for Baniyas “runner-up”, and Al Ain crowned the 2011-21 season title, 14 points ahead of its rival Al Nasr. The runner-up with 41 points, before retaining the same title in the following season 2012-2013, with an 11-point difference from the runners-up Shabab Al-Ahly, who collected 51 points.

Al-Ahly youth achieved the largest difference in points between the champions and runners-up in the 2013-2014 season, when they won the title with 64 points, compared to 48 for Al-Wahda “runner-up”, while Al-Jazira achieved its second title in the 2016-2017 season, 11 points ahead of Al-Wasl, the runner-up with 57 points.

On the other hand, the first season in the “Professional League” 2008-2009 is considered the most exciting, after the difference in points between the champion Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Ain runners-up was limited to one point with 55 for the first and 54 for the second, while Al-Jazira won the title of last season 2021-2022, three points ahead of its rival Bani. Yas in the last round with 57 points for the “Pride of Abu Dhabi”.