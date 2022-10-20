The ceremony of Golden Ball, which took place last Monday in Paris, continues to give people something to talk about. Beyond the sports theme, the clothing and accessories with which the protagonists attended also drew attention.

One aspect that came to light a few days after the award ceremony was the watches they wore Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski by the abysmal difference in the value of this garment in the market.

A highly complex chronograph inspired by motorsport

The Real Madrid attacker not only kept the Ballon d’Or, but also stood out among the curious for the millionaire watch that he wore on his left wrist. It’s about a Richard Mille RM 65-01valued at 500,000 euros.

According to the official online store, it is a self-winding accessory with split-seconds and almost five years of development work. It has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours and grade 5 titanium bridges.

“The RM 65-01 is our interpretation of a highly complex motorsport-inspired chronograph. It fully embodies our technical approach thanks to the combination of several additional functions, a very specific architecture and a first-rate visual design.

The garment worn by the Polish attacker

Another is the case of the Barcelona striker, who participated in the gala with a casio brand watchwhich is on the market for a value of 60 euros.

It must be remembered that the Pole suffered an attempted robbery in the Catalan club’s Ciudad Deportiva in mid-August, when he was about to take some photos with the fans. A subject opened the passenger door and stole a watch worth 70,000 euros.

The player reported the incident to the Police and the institution recovered the itemwhile the affected one complied with the training that time.

Curiosities that were noticed at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

