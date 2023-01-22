“Get out of here or I’ll blow your head off” was the ultimatum that Aldair Mejía, 24, gave him on Saturday, January 7, on the outskirts of the Inca Manco Cápac airport, in Juliaca. Mejía, a young correspondent for a foreign agency, had arrived a few hours earlier by road from Cusco, along with some colleagues to portray the demonstrations in the southern highlands of Peru that were about to enter a path of no return. There was tension in the air. It was enough to lower your head to assume what could happen: reddish stains and tear gas casings scattered on the track. The social upheaval had not yet taken the life of any Juliaqueño, but the hospitals were already beginning to fill with the wounded.

Police fire at the press during the protests in Juliaca, Peru. Aldair Mejia

Before the warning, two other police officers, seeing Mejía with a camera hanging from his neck, ran towards him, and before he could say anything, they knocked him down on the shoulder with a shove of their shields. From the ground, Mejía repeated: “press, press”, although the clarification was unnecessary. He showed them his badge, but one of them, instead of ceasing his hostility, tried to tear it up. “Press trash, go further,” he says they yelled at him. Mejía’s camera, which has the sin of shooting bursts of photos in a matter of seconds, was a lethal threat to what would take place on that same avenue just a few days later.

Juan Mandamiento, 27, was close to Aldair Mejía that day. Actually, there were four photographers who had left Lima. None work in a traditional medium. They collaborate with independent publications and, from time to time, with agencies. Mandamiento learned photography in the heat of the streets. In November 2020, he captured the agony of Brian Pintado, one of the two boys who died in the marches against the very brief Government of Manuel Merino, a president of Congress who succeeded Martín Vizcarra and whose presidential band did not last a week in the chest.

More than two years later, Mandamiento was again on the front lines, in the midst of protesters and law enforcement. And for this very reason, he felt obliged to give explanations at each picket: “we are international press.” People mistrust the media. And more so in the regions, where they only appear when some misfortune occurs, a traditional festival or a protest. Mandamiento says that after telling them that they had not traveled there to distort reality, but rather to make them visible and give them a face, kindness made its way. And that they even felt safer with the protesters than with the police. He knew it more than ever when a pellet grazed his head outside the Juliaca airport.

The photographers Juan Mandamiento, Javier Maguiña, Aldair Mejía and Connie Calderón leaving the hospital. Press and Society Institute (IPYS)

It was more or less three in the afternoon, when the tear gas separated Mandamiento and Mejía. By that time, the agents had already detained several protesters, and they – who only wore helmets and gas masks – had protected themselves behind walls and walls. After sending some photos by mail to his agency, Aldair came out of hiding, took a few steps and then felt an impact on the shin of his right leg. He still didn’t know what had happened, but his leg went numb and then he saw how his beige pants were dyed dark red. The people around him went into despair: “they have hurt the press. They have shot him.” The threat had been carried out.

Aldair Mejía would become news for the first time in his few but intense years in the press. His face would spread through the networks, but above all he would begin to receive many calls from unknown numbers. But there is still a bit left for that. Then he had a hole in his leg and the bleeding had to be stopped. They took him to a market, made a tourniquet with his shoelace, and drove him to a clinic on a motorbike. His colleagues stopped photographing the conflict and went after him.

“I was quite shocked to see him hurt. You never expect the worst,” says Connie Calderón, 26, the only woman in the group. What happened at the clinic was distressing: at first they were not allowed to talk with their friend, and rather the military began to arrive. That intimidated them. After carrying out some tests, it was determined that Aldair Mejía had a fractured tibia, but they did not say what had injured him. “The doctor first said that it was an undetermined object, then he said that it could be a stone. He changed the version and that seemed cloudy to us, ”Calderón narrates. At that moment, they realized that it was best to leave Juliaca as soon as possible. It was not a safe place for them. And although they recommended that Mejía should stay two or three days in the clinic, they requested his discharge and left in a small car. With Mejía in a cast in the front seat, they returned to Cusco at six in the morning after having taken a trail path, in a section of the route.

Photographer Aldair Mejía is helped by protesters after being injured. STRINGER (REUTERS)

“We were left very helpless for not being able to cover what happened in Juliaca. But we had to go. Now that the days have passed, perhaps it could have been a strategy. Our presence was uncomfortable for the Police. They didn’t want us to be there”, reasons Juan Mandamiento. On Monday, January 9, just two days after the attack on Aldair Mejía, a massacre broke out in Juliaca, where 17 citizens died from firearms during the protests. A minor would add to that fateful account after being in a coma for three days. It has been the bloodiest blow that a single region has suffered in this conflict that began on December 7 with the dismissal of Pedro Castillo for trying to dissolve Congress and the succession of its first vice president, Dina Boluarte.

Aldair Mejía has had to slow down and get used to having his right leg raised most of the day, and using his crutches when necessary. They have given him 30 days off due to his fractured tibia, and all he thinks about is recovering so he can go out on the streets again with his camera. Recently, a leader from Juliaca called him crying to ask him how his recovery is going and when he will be back. “I have made you a promise. I will return to continue recording the truth. I have a commitment to them ”, he assures with a playful tone of voice that does not match the weight of his words. He is only 24 years old. These days his great concern, in addition to taking all his antibiotics, is that his comrades in his photograph get bulletproof vests. The danger is out there, and it is not known when it will end.

