From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Ruslan Kaniuka / Avalon

After the mutiny by Wagner boss Prigozhin, Zelenskyj sees an advantage in Ukraine. Nevertheless, he wants to rest his army first.

KIEV – The leader of the Wagner Company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged an uprising after the Russian Defense Ministry allegedly attacked a mercenary camp. This uprising ended after a little more than a day with the march to Moscow. Nevertheless, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, Russia has been significantly damaged. At a press conference, according to the US broadcaster CNN, he said: “The uprising has severely affected the Russian force on the battlefield.”

Ukraine war: Wagner uprising according to Zelenskyj advantage for Ukrainian military

Since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022, the Wagner Group has lost around 21,000 soldiers in eastern Ukraine alone, Zelenskyj reported. He spoke of “enormous losses” and described the Wagner mercenaries as “a highly motivated troop of the Russian army”. Zelenskyj’s statements cannot be independently verified.

In any case, the Ukrainian head of state sees the mercenary uprising as an opportunity to push the ongoing counter-offensive in the Ukraine war even further. “We must use this situation to expel the enemy from our country,” he stressed. Russia is losing the war and has no more victories on the battlefield. So it’s looking for someone to blame for it.

Despite his optimistic assessment, however, Zelenskyj stated that he did not want to rush the counter-offensive too much. He justified this with the protection of the life of the soldiers and the war strategy. “Every meter, every kilometer costs lives,” said the President. You can do it very quickly, but the battlefield is mined. “People are our most valuable asset, so we are very careful,” he added.

War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy expresses concern about possible loss of US support

When asked by a journalist at the press conference whether he was worried about his life, Zelenskyy replied: “It’s more dangerous for Putin than for me.” Zelenskyy only wants to be killed in Russia. “But the whole world wants to kill him (Vladimir Putin, editor’s note),” emphasized the Ukrainian head of state. Although he is not worried about his own life, the impending loss of broad support from the United States is causing him great concern, as he revealed at the press conference. Some Republicans would sending out “dangerous messages” that indicated less support, he said. “The most important thing for Ukraine is not to lose bipartisan support,” Zelenskyy said.

Over the weekend, Mike Pence, one of the Republican candidates in the 2024 US presidential election and former and ex-vice president of ex-President Donald Trump, made a surprise visit to Kiev. Zelenskyy welcomed the visit from the US amid debates in Congress on continuing aid to Ukraine: “Mike Pence visited us and he supports Ukraine – first as an American and then as a Republican.”bb)

