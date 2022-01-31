Elon Musk he is one of the most talked about men on the planet, and often things from the other world happen to him. One of the latest follies around his public activity as an entrepreneur, also very rich, it relates to a hacker who decided to publish the movements made with his personal plane on Twitter. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, as you can easily imagine, is not happy with the fact that the whole world knows the airports where he lands and takes off: with this public tracking, privacy literally goes to hell.

Well, the person responsible for this ‘leak’ of news on Musk’s plane is a 19-year-old who has found an ingenious pastime to do online and on social media. He was asked why he is pursuing this initiative, and perhaps the right answer is the one he gave when he turned down an offer of $ 5,000 to quit: “This money doesn’t pay off much, especially it doesn’t replace this fun“. Then he asked for an amount of $ 50,000 to close the Elon Musk’s Jet account. The boy is called Jack Sweeney, and lives in Florida. He has over 200,000 Twitter followers (and up), all thanks to a ‘bot’ he developed that can automatically post where the jet is.

According to reports from CNN, Sweeney has allegedly developed a dozen other flight robot accounts that track the journeys of high-profile tech titans, including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Musk asked, through a direct message, to close the channel; he offered some money, but then once Sweeney upped the ante, there was no affirmative response from the billionaire. The hacker then explained that he had granted Musk the necessary code to counter the tracking, but evidently he did not tell him everything he knew. In fact, the program to block the bot is active, but the Twitter feed continues to be updated constantly.