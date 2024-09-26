The Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas stated this Thursday that “the entire world is responsible for what happens to our people in Gaza and the West Bank,” and demanded that arms sales to Israel cease.

“Stop the genocide. Stop selling weapons to Israel. This madness cannot continue,” Abbas told the UN General Assembly almost a year after the war in Gaza, which has already left more than 41,000 dead, a most of them civilians

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN General Assembly. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Abás, who was received with a long round of applause upon entering the room – something unusual – He took advantage of the speech to criticize the United States, “the largest democracy in the world,” for having vetoed Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on three occasions.

“The US was left alone and said: ‘No, let the fighting continue.’ It used its veto, and worse still, it provided Israel with deadly weapons that killed thousands of civilians,” he exclaimed, in a criticism also rare for his forcefulness towards the Washington Government, Israel’s main ally in the world.

Abbas also announced that they will ask the General Assembly to take action to expel Israel from the United Nations, with the argument that it has been failing to comply with resolutions of the United Nations itself since 1949.

Besides, Abbas presented a twelve-point plan for post-war Gaza, which includes the call for “international protection for the Palestinians,” the holding of elections soon (but he did not give a date) and the extension of the Palestinian Authority to the two territories of the West Bank and Gaza (where Hamas rules).

Buildings damaged after Israeli airstrikes in the south west of Gaza City. Photo:Bloomberg

He also called for an international conference sponsored by the UN to implement the two-state solution, Israeli and Palestinian – he did not mention Spain’s proposal to host that conference – and ended by announcing his upcoming visit to the territory of Gaza, for which he asked for help. international community and the UN itself in order to “put pressure on the occupying government so that it does not prevent this initiative.”

At the end of his speech, two Palestinians in the audience began shouting “Free Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea.”