One of the classic rocker’s worst nightmares has just occurred. The devil for this type of follower, the autotune, stars in the new song by the Rolling Stones, the band that has best and for the longest time personalized the precepts of the Rock And Roll. This is what several specialists claim, such as the Spanish producer and guitarist José Nortes, responsible for recordings by Coque Malla, Quique González, Miguel Ríos or Ariel Rot. “You can hear it clearly after 30 seconds, when Mick Jagger starts singing: ‘It hasn’t rained in a month, the river’s run dry.'”

The Rolling Stones presented last Wednesday angry (Angry, in the Spanish translation), the first song of his new work, Hackney Diamonds, which is published on October 20. The album ends 18 years without an album with new songs. The last one was To Bigger Bang, 2005. In 2016 they published Blue & Lonesome, but without original songs: only versions by blues musicians. Just make yourself known angry At a press conference hosted by Jimmy Fallon, comments began to emerge about whether Jagger’s voice was treated with autotune. In the active forum specialized in acoustics of the sound engineer Steve Hoffman (who has worked on albums by the Beach Boys, Alice Cooper and Deep Purple) the debate immediately arose. “I don’t have any problem with him. autotune when used to correct one or two notes. But sticking it all over the song just takes the life out of the performance. “Jagger sounds like an impression of himself generated by artificial intelligence,” said one user.

He autotune was born in 1996 as a tool to correct small tuning problems. In 1998, Cher revolutionized everything with the song Believe by accelerating the autotune and give your voice a robotic sound. It was no longer a tuner, but just another instrument. Today it seems essential in the context of urban music, with the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny at the helm. But not only: musicians indies like James Blake or Bon Iver or pop artists like The Weeknd have also used it.

There are different intensities within the use of autotune, and of angry can go unnoticed by many listeners not accustomed to recording techniques. The question is: Does Jagger use the tool to solve a vocal mismatch or does he do it because he likes the sound? José Nortes responds: “it is deliberately made, without a doubt, to give it a current patina. The thing is that it is not exaggerated, as it can be in reggaeton songs. Jagger may have used it once to correct something, as all singers do. In what situations? Imagine you have an amazing vocal take, but there’s a mistake in a syllable. Then you correct it with autotune. But I don’t think Jagger ever used the autotune in a premeditated way so that his voice sounds like it does in “Angry.”

The code name in this matter is Andrew Watt, the producer of the song and the entire album, which is made up of 12 songs. Watt’s contribution to the sound of the song is so relevant that he even co-signs the piece with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Watt, a 32-year-old New Yorker, is one of the producers of the moment, responsible for work for rappers like Post Malone or pop stars like Dua Lipa or Miley Cyrus, and also recruited by veterans like Ozzy Osbourne or Iggy Pop, whom he has produced his latest works. “Watt is one of the few people who combine rock with current sounds. He is the inventor of autotune rock”, jokes Nortes, who approves of the producer’s intervention in Angry: “I like the song. There are people with little talent resorting to autotune, But using it creatively, as is the case, it is a very interesting tool.”

Alejo Stivel, Tequila singer and producer, joins the debate: “My impression is that Jagger’s voice in angry It has many effects. But for me the possible controversy is irrelevant. If there is creativity and talent, it doesn’t matter what devices you use. Technology is there to be used at the service of talent; The problem is when it is used and there is no talent. In any case, everyone uses the tuner, even the best singers.” Regardless of the treatment of the voice, what Stivel, a great specialist in the English band, does not like very much is the song: “angry It’s not going to enter me top 100 of Stones songs. I think after 18 years without an album they could have done something better. and it’s supposed to angry is he single, the best thing about the album… Of course, it is not Start Me Up”. The English newspaper Guardian he rates the song a four out of five and talks about “bold solos and creative hunger”; and The New York Times He considers that it has a “forceful and muscular rhythm.”

However, some followers miss some hallmarks of the band. Specifically, the start of the piece has squeaked, with a metallic drum sound far removed from hitting with swing by Charlie Watts. Steve Jordan has replaced Watts since the death of the legendary Stones drummer in August 2021. The list of guest stars in Hackney Diamonds It turns out to be appealing: Paul McCartney plays the bass on one song, Stevie Wonder plays the keyboards on the other, Elton John is in charge of the piano in a couple of pieces and Lady Gaga sings (we don’t know without autotune) in Sweet Sounds of Heaven. Furthermore, two exstones They also contribute: Bill Wyman, who left the band in 1993, presses his bass on one song, and Watts’ drumming is recovered on two pieces.

Andrew Watt (first from right), producer of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Angry’, playing guitar with Iggy Pop, Chad Smith (drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Duff McKagan (bassist of Guns N’ Roses). It was last April 22 in San Francisco. Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones’ concern for using advanced technology has always been one of their characteristics throughout their six-decade career. In the early days, Brian Jones was the specialist in searching for new sounds, whether incorporating strange effects on his guitar or introducing instruments such as the zither or the harp, which were not common in rock. Over the years, Jagger has been the one who has been most interested in sounding modern. When disco fever hit, at the end of the seventies, he signed up TE Echo de menos, today a great classic; On the disk Undercover play with it dance (Too Much Blood); The vocalist was also the instigator to contact fashion producers, such as Steve Lillywhite, Dust Brothers or Don Was. The counterweight to this modern desire of Jagger has always been provided by Richards, who calls these producers “the button pushers.” Norths: “angry It has all the earmarks of being basically a Jagger song. In fact, it would fit on one of his solo albums. He lets Richards do the riff initial and he is already happy.”

One of the best moments of the press conference for the presentation of angry It was when Jimmy Fallon wanted to talk about the lyrics of the song, written by Jagger. Then, Richards jumped in: “If the lyrics don’t matter, what you have to look at is the riff guitar.” And she smiled one of her fox smiles.

