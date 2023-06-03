Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Split

Christian B.’s defense attorneys criticize the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office in the Maddie McCann case. Spokesman Christian Wolters responds to IPPEN.MEDIA request.

Munich/Brunswick – For over 16 years, parents and the public have been groping for the dark. Who Kidnapped Madeleine McCann? Is the girl still alive? The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is certain: Christian B. kidnapped and killed her. However, the investigators have never released any details or evidence “for reasons of investigation tactics”.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The missing person case Maddie McCann View photo gallery

‘Psychics and Other Sinister Sources’: Defense Attorneys Blame Prosecutors in Maddie Case

The defense attorneys for the German main suspect accuse the public prosecutor of craving for recognition and inappropriate behavior. In the podcast “Time – Crime“, Johann Schwenn and Friedrich Fülscher spoke about clairvoyants, mysterious evidence and great media spectacle.

In fact, two psychics play quirky key roles in the Maddie case. For defender Schwenn an absurdity. “Lawyers have to comply with the requirement of objectivity and that is particularly difficult here. Because the public prosecutor’s office is of course not allowed to work with clairvoyants and other sinister sources.”

The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig has been investigating Christian B. for more than three years – there have not yet been any charges in the Maddie case. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa & IMAGO/imagebroker

He complains that the public prosecutor speaks more to psychics than to him. However, he admits that, strictly speaking, the public prosecutor’s office does not work with the clairvoyant Michael Schneider, who led the investigators on the wrong track in 2014. But: “They gave the impression that they also want to use such sources.” In fact, prosecutor Wolters had told the “Time“explains that one checks “all clues, no matter who they come from.”

Maddie references often on TV, but defense does not get access to files – “an indictment”

The criticism of the public prosecutor’s media policy is even clearer. Lawyers complain that new information keeps appearing in public without the defense being informed beforehand. They never got access to the files.

“There is a certain imbalance between the withholding of knowledge of the files on the one hand and the public prosecutor’s offensive press policy on the other,” says Schwenn. Anything that the defense was withheld from could be seen on private television.

From his point of view “an indictment” for the public prosecutor. “Who gives the impression here that the indictment is imminent, but is reluctant to allow the investigation to take place. That’s thin,” says Schwenn and shoots: “You get the impression that the Maddie case could grow into the Hitler diaries for the public prosecutor’s office.”

craving for recognition? Hard allegation against prosecutors in the Maddie case

Defense attorney Fülscher believes investigators want some of the popularity of the Maddie case. He says: “It’s actually very unusual behavior for the public prosecutor’s office to keep going public and claiming: You’ve got the right person on your hook and you’re also convinced that the accused is the murderer of Madeleine McCann.”

“But the public prosecutor’s office hasn’t made the results of the investigation public for almost three years, or has given them to the accused and his defense first,” says Fülscher. The moderator of the podcast notes that the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office had already shown this thirst for sensation during the investigation of the then Federal President Christian Wulff.

Maddie investigator responds to criticism: “Would like to investigate in peace”

For prosecutor Christian Wolters, this criticism is absurd. On request from IPPEN.MEDIA He counters: “The mere fact that the podcast mentions that the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office also conducted the investigation against the then Federal President Wulff speaks for itself. Even with a simple Google query, one would have come across the actually active public prosecutor’s office in Hanover.”

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters defends himself against the allegations made by Christian B’s defense attorneys. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Nevertheless, he does not want to get involved in a public exchange of blows with the defenders, “because I am not interested in another public discussion”. Wolters explains: “Contrary to what the podcast suggests, we would like to investigate calmly without being constantly public. In the case of Madeleine McCann, however, this cannot be avoided entirely.”

Prosecutor’s office does not give up case Maddie voluntarily – appeal to the district court

His agency also said from the outset that indictment in the case was neither certain nor imminent. Christian B. should go to court in Lower Saxony for other crimes, but the district court saw itself as “not responsible” and wanted to give the case to Saxony-Anhalt. The public prosecutor’s office lodged an appeal. But not for sensationalism, Wolters noted. To IPPEN.MEDIA he said: “You can believe me that the investigations tie up quite a lot of investigative capacity that we can also bring to other investigations. But there are jurisdictional rules in the Code of Criminal Procedure that you have to adhere to.”

Suspicious objects were found during the recent search at the Arade reservoir, but the situation remains unclear. “The investigations conducted here in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to continue for a long time,” said the public prosecutor. (moe)