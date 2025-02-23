On February 14, 1999, a team of journalists and technicians from Sogecable led by Javier Ares bet on the door of the old sports city of Real Madrid, then located on the Paseo de la Castellana. Since a few months before its members worked on the production of a new payment channel that should be broadcast through Digital Satellite Channel, a hurry platform. That February 14 was the first day of issuance of Real Madrid TV, but the doors of the Sports City were closed to Cal and Singing by order of the Club manager, at that time Manuel Fernández Trigo. The manager refused to have the medical center on top of the medical center, where a television channel was opened. Only after calling several high positions and the president, Lorenzo Sanz, finally that project could start, which has transmitted information about Real Madrid over the last 26 years.

“Everything starts in 1998,” recalls Javier Ares, first director of the channel. “I was in the being working, not too busy, and from hurry they call me and offer it to me. I had no television experience. It was almost because it passed by, ”relativizes. Ares opened the channel with a budget of 500 million pesetas and soon achieved great acceptance among the Real Madrid players. He multiplied by four the predictions that had been made in partners. “The approach they made was to broadcast four hours and that they were repeated throughout the day. But we had a very limited team, ”Ares tells this newspaper.

The club has maintained its television despite its poor audiences and some millionaire economic losses

At that time the owner of the channel was not yet Real Madrid, but only, which belonged to haste, which guaranteed the independence of his journalists. “The channel had absolutely nothing to do with Madrid. We worked with Mediapro and Madrid agreed to everything, there was Lorenzo Sanz as a president, ”he recalls. The journalist, now in Eurosport, explains to The avant -garde They had “a lot of independence, so much that we could give the press conference live from an opponent of Lorenzo Sanz to elections. Today that is unthinkable. ”

“Carlos Martínez calls me and offers me,” says Nacho Aranda, who replaced Ares a year later. “We got between 50 and 55 thousand subscribers paid 7 euros per month. I spent a year with Lorenzo (Sanz) and three with Florentino (Pérez) and the editorial line did not have to explain to me: we had to talk about Madrid highlighting the good, but I had a lot of independence, ”he explains.

“I would live more comfortable with another editorial line, but I think it is respectable”

After four years of broadcasting, in 2003 Real Madrid, who then presided over Florentino Pérez, reached an agreement with Prisa to repurchase the channel. The chain became governed first by Antonio García Ferreras (2004-2006) and then by Antonio Galeano (2009 – until today), although it is the first the one that has most influenced the entire history of the chain. Since his arrival, as a personal friend and right hand of Pérez, he had full power and all possible means. With him some summaries of arbitration errors began to be made today turned into the star product of the channel. But the revolution went further. He got Real Madrid TV to be everywhere, with Castilla, in the Golden Ball, in the Champions League … His approach helped in the internationalization of the club and to reach about 800,000 spectators. However, his stage lasted little, just two years, although his influence on the club has never ceased to exist. The day Pérez resigned, Ferreras left too.

To understand the present of the chain it is necessary to know an episode that occurred during the mandate of Ramón Calderón (2006-2009), which had as directors of the channel Joaquín Maroto and Alejandro Elortegui. The Cope chain and The world They accused the white president of using club credit cards for personal purposes. Calderón (Palencia, 1951) presented his resignation and did not want to compete with Florentino in the elections, but his complaint against Jesús Alcaide and Carlos Carbajosa, then journalists of The world continued on the courts and concluded, three years later, in 2011, with the conviction of both for slander.

Victimism is indecent and unnecessary and threatens the greatness of the club “

“Calderón paid by Card of the Spa Club, Golf and Veterinarian,” published on October 2008. In the news, journalists attached two relations of expenses loaded to accounts of the Galician Bank Club and Banesto. In the sentence it was proven that these expenses relations were false: “Neither Mr. Calderón had cards from the Galician bank associated with Madrid, nor has he made personal expenses with the credit cards of the club. […] They charged the complainant (Calderón) false criminal acts, with the intention of discrediting, aggravating and defamed him, with absolute contempt for the truth, lacking evidence … ”.

During the summer of 2011, with the open procedure, Florentino Pérez hired both journalists. Carlos Carbajosa as Press Chief and Jesús Alcaide, whose brother José Damián González is Constrotulio de The beach bar as director of Real Madrid TV, since it still occupies. After Pérez’s return to the Presidency in 2009 he took command of the communication of the Antonio Galeano Club, until that moment Sports Director of La Sexta and a trusted man of Ferreras.

“In Spanish football we live the arbitrations. Regeneration is essential “

A few years later, in 2016, the channel obtained one of the new TDT licenses to broadcast in open. Although this great change was not exempt from controversy, since the Government, then of the Popular Party, said that the conditions had been “the same for all the bidders,” the Prisa Group decided to denounce the concession before the National Market Commission of values ​​(CNMV), arguing that the award did not improve “the pluralism of the market”. The Supreme Court filed the case in 2018.

Since its entry into the DTT, the audience data were bad and the millionaire losses. In 2016, its first year in open, it obtained a 0.2% screen share, the lowest between the 30 channels in open. In the following it improved 0.3%, but always fought in the last place with Boom cinema . These bad data, united to the complaints of the partners against Mediapro, fed by the feeling of grievance with the VAR, the schedules of the matches and the role of Roures before the Catalan 1-O, they took Florentino Pérez to break their historic relationship With the producer. The excellent relationship of Jaume Roures, Patron of Mediapro, with Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga and great enemy of Pérez, also weighed. Instead, the Blanco President chose a consortium composed of Telefónica and Supersport, the producer created by Manu Carreño (presenter of The Cadena de la Cadena Ser, who was already blamed for a possible conflict of interest) and JJ Santos with Mediaset participation . Roures slid after Florentino Pérez lost money to his partners in order not to hire his company. “We present the best option at the auction,” he said.

“There is a defined strategy and is done to create an appropriate awareness”

With this new alliance the audiences improved, although not suddenly and never enough to stop being one of the three less seen channels in Spain. It is from there when the contents evolved to be increasingly critical against the referees. That animosity grew during the 2020-21 League, the next to that of the Pandemia, which is won by Atlético de Madrid. A penalty for some hands of Militão, which was the draw of Sevilla in the Bernabéu and ended with the hopes of Madrid to revalidate the title, was the drop that filled the glass.

After this, the communication strategy against the referees was intensified with the issuance of videos before each party, an editorial line defended by its director, Jesús Alcaide. “It is very traditional Madridism to say that the club should not complain because ‘it is small team’. But it is enough to go to YouTube to verify that Santiago Bernabéu complained about the arbitrations. It seems very respectable that a sector of Madrid claims that purity, but neither the history of Madrid nor I go in that direction, ”he said in an interview with The Galerna .

“Just go to YouTube to see that even Bernabéu complained about the referees”

Instead, this type of journalism is interpreted by many as an attempt to coerce the members. “There is a perfectly designed strategy,” he said to The avant -garde Javier Tebas in February 2024. “It is being done to create an unseen awareness,” he explained. For Javier Ares “it is indecent and unnecessary and threatens the greatness of a club that arbitration victimism.” Finally, for Aranda this editorial line is “respectable because they are the owners.” “I would live more comfortable with another editorial line. It seems to me that nobody is helping the environment be breathable, ”he concludes.

“Mugrade Liga de Negreira” and “San Negreira Day” are some of the last headlines that have launched from the channel following the entrance of Carlos Romero to Mbappé, not sanctioned with expulsion in a Espanyol-Real Madrid, and that It has ended with a letter from the white club sent to the federation attacking against the arbitration system. The war is total from within, but also from the outside, where Ferreras continues to exert an enormous influence and is a fervent follower of his communication policy. “It is essential to regenerate Spanish arbitration […] We must end this systemic corruption and prevent the referees who paid the son of Negreira to continue whistling […] In Spanish football we live the arbitrations, ”said a few dates ago.

As far as audiences are concerned, in recent years the screen share has grown up to the current 0.6%, the best in its history. What has not improved are its economic results, since significant losses accumulate since its creation. In 2018 it was reported that the channel had a budget of 25 million euros (it has increased to 30 in recent years), while its advertising income in 2017 was only 1, indicating a very important deficit. In 2023, Jaume Roures said that White television lost 30 million euros per year. These data reflect that, over the years, Real Madrid TV has faced monstrous financial losses.