From Wednesday, everyone can pick up a free copy of Sonny Boy from the library as part of the Heel Nederland Reads campaign, including non-members. The bestseller, also popular in America, is set eighty years ago, but is still terribly current according to author Annejet van der Zijl: “Even today, so many untold stories disappear in the ruins of history.”

#Netherlands #pick #horribly #topical #book #free #library