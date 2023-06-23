podcastAfter the collapse of the agricultural consultation, all eyes are on the CDA? What will party leader Wopke Hoekstra do now that the cabinet itself has to come up with plans to reduce nitrogen emissions?

Someone who is no longer part of that discussion is Dennis Wiersma. The VVD minister implemented his innovations in education just a little too fiercely, his position became untenable after a new complaint of intimidating behaviour.

We discuss it all in our Politics Close podcast, available on our site, at Apple Podcast and on Spotify. Presenter Thomas Brouwer in conversation with political reporters Tobias den Hartog and Hans van Soest.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Does it now have to be vaccinated across the board?

Watch all our videos about politics here: