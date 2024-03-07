That's how you do thatBy the Dutch Eurovision Song Contest song Europapa by Joost Klein, the whole of Europe will soon be chopping, or hakkûh. But how do you actually do that? Pull out your Aussie, grab your clippers and blast those BPMs through your speaker! “When the music starts, you feel the love flowing,” says actor Joes Brauers.
Cyril Rosman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Holland #rooting #Europapa #raise #heels #stretch #legs #39let #love #flow39
Leave a Reply