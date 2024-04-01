Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Little Danka Ilić has been missing from Serbia since the end of March. A video from Vienna arouses speculation and Interpol joins the search.

Bor – While playing in a suburban settlement near Bor in Serbia, the one-year-old suddenly disappeared. There have already been several arrests in the case of the missing Danka (1), but there has been no breakthrough in the search – similar to the search for the missing Lina (15) from Alsace.

Girl (1) from Serbia missing: search throughout Europe – Interpol announces a manhunt

“When I turned around, she was gone,” the mother of little Danka Ilić told the newspaper Blic. The girl has been missing since March 26th and what is probably the largest missing person search in the country's history is underway. For the first time, Serbia has activated the “Find me” system, which informs the public when searching for missing children.

Police, fire brigade and volunteers had combed the area in the suburb of Banjsko Polje with a large contingent, and even sniffer dogs and excavators were used. However, no trace emerged in the area.

First trace of missing Danka (1) leads to Austria: Video from Vienna surfaced

It wasn't until seven days later that the first suspected trace of Danka followed – and it leads to Austria. A Serb living in Vienna claims to have seen the one-year-old on the street there on March 30, accompanied by two supposedly Romanian women. He contacted the Serbian authorities and played them a video.

It shows a small child who at least looks very similar to the missing Danka. Light brown hair, a pacifier in his mouth, about 80 centimeters tall.

Missing girl in Austria? “We have to be optimistic”

The authorities reacted across Europe. Interpol gave one yellow alert (missing person who cannot report himself), the Austrian police joined the search and Europol is supporting the search.

However, the video is only a vague trace so far. Not sure if this is actually Danka Ilić. “We have to be optimistic,” said police major Otović Pajanonić at the station RTV Pink for a Europe-wide search. “We are continuing the investigation here, the Vienna police are working on identification and location.”

Interpol is looking for Danka Ilić from Serbia: This is how the missing child can be identified

The search is now underway internationally via Interpol. The organization describes the missing girl as follows:

Surname: Danka Ilic Gender: Female Birth date: May 6, 2022 Place of birth: Bor, Serbia Place of disappearance: boron Date of disappearance: March 26, 2024 Physical abnormalities: Wart on left earlobe, irregular mole on left upper arm Height: 0.85 meters

One-year-old Danka Ilić disappeared on March 26th while playing in a suburb of Bor (Serbia): Now a trail leads to Austria. © Interpol

According to her parents, Danka responds to her name, but doesn't speak herself yet. Interpol asks that tips be submitted to local or national police authorities. They then pass on verified information to Interpol.

A missing person case in Saxon Switzerland had a happy ending at Easter. A five-year-old boy disappeared during a family outing but reappeared hours later. The mother speaks of the “best call of my life.” Sad news, however, from France: the missing Émile (2) is dead. (moe)