Russia observes this Sunday a national day of mourning behind the massacre at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow that left more than 130 dead, in the deadliest attack in Europe claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

“The whole country is in mourning,” said Russian public television channel Rossia 24 as it began its programs.

Rossia 24 broadcast images of a immense digital panel installed on a wall of the attacked concert hall where a candle can be seen on a black background with the legend “Crocus City Hall. 03/22/2024. We are in mourning…”.

day of national mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow. Photo:EFE

Moscow's museums and theaters announced they would remain closed for the weekend, and the capital's restaurants promised to donate part of their Sunday profits to the families of the victims.

This Sunday, Flags in official Russian institutions and their embassies abroad will remain at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

People no longer smile, there is no joy anymore

Cultural events and leisure activities throughout the country were also canceled.

From very early in the morning, furthermore, Muscovites bring flowers to the site of the attack in the city of Krasnogorsk, about 20 kilometers from the center of Moscow.

“People no longer smile, there is no longer joy,” he declared to AFP Valentina Karenina, originally from Siberia but passing through Moscow. “My daughter called me to ask me not to go out” for fear of a new attack, said the 73-year-old woman, who went to light a candle in a church near the famous Red Square, now closed to the public.

A group of people cry at the Crocus City Hall concert hall after a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo:EFE

Russia did not provide any new information on the progress of the investigation. and still does not mention the claim of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) for the attack.

This attack is the bloodiest in Russia for two decades and the deadliest committed in Europe by IS. The jihadist group, which Russia fights in Syria and is also active in the Russian Caucasus, has already committed attacks in the country since the late 2010s.

This Sunday, in addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MSE) of Russia reported that The number of injured in last Friday's attack on the concert hall outside Moscow rose to 152.

285 people (including 8 children) were affected, of which 133 died (including 3 children), leaving the total number of injured at 152.

“As a result of the terrorist attack, 285 people (including 8 children) were affected. One hundred and fourteen people, including 4 children, were transferred to medical institutions,” says the MSE message quoted by the RIA Novosti agency.

Hours after this balance, the authorities increased the number of deaths, so The death toll from Friday's attack increased to 137.

“The identification of the victims' bodies is underway. “At the moment, the bodies of 137 people, including three children, have been found at the site of the terrorist attack,” Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, indicating that 62 bodies have been identified and that two assault rifles and a large amount of ammunition were found at the scene.

The toll of victims, however, could continue to increase as rescuers continue searching through the rubble of the building.

The tragedy occurred on Friday when Four men broke into Crocus City Hall at night, in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk, They shot at the audience and set part of the room on fire.

Rescue teams work in the area of ​​​​the armed attack in Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo:RUSSIAN INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE / AFP

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to punish those responsible for the “savage terrorist act” and said that four men who were trying to flee to Ukraine were detained.

These four people, all “foreign citizens”, were detained in the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine and Belarus, according to authorities.

The FSB (Russian security service) stated that the suspects had “contacts” in Ukraine, faced with a Russian military intervention since 2022, and planned to flee to this country after the attack, but did not offer evidence of this alleged link or give details about his, her nature.

kyiv denied any link and President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of trying to “place the blame” on Ukraine for this attack.

On the streets of Moscow, Some do not believe much in the involvement of Ukraine, a country attacked by the Russian army in February 2022. “I think that behind this terrorist act are the extremist Islamists of ISIS. Ukraine also commits terrorist acts, but this is more in line with what the Islamists do,” insisted Vomik Aliev, a 22-year-old medical student.

The United States and the United Kingdom had warned their nationals of the risk of an attack. Why didn't our special services know anything?

Ruslana Baranovskaia, a 35-year-old jurist, said that “the United States and the United Kingdom had warned their nationals” of the risk of an attack, so “why didn't our special services know anything?”

However, for Valeri Chernov, 52, the involvement of Ukraine and the West in the attack is totally credible. “Who is behind it? The enemies of Russia and Putin who seek to destabilize power. It is really possible (that) Ukraine and the West” have used ISIS, he said.

Another pending issue is the nationality of the perpetrators of the attack. According to Russian media and MP Alexander Jinstein, some of the suspects are from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, bordering Afghanistan. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon told Putin on Sunday that the perpetrators of the attack “have no nationality, homeland or religion.”

An advertising screen shows a lit candle and the slogan "We are in mourning. 03.22.2024" in the Moscow metro. Photo:AFP

The Islamic State releases new videos of the attack

And while Russians remember the victims of the attack, The terrorist group Islamic State (IS) published this Sunday a video of just a minute and a half with a very graphic sequence of his brutal terrorist attack in the concert hall, where several people are machine-gunned and an injured man's throat is slit.

The images, edited and headed by a message in Arabic indicating “exclusive images for the Amaq agency showing moments of the bloody attack on Christians yesterday in Moscow”, dated Saturday the 23rd, were sent by the main propaganda channel of IS and They immediately began to circulate through Telegram and WhatsApp channels, as well as on social networks such as X.

In the particularly crude video, you can see one of the terrorists firing an automatic weapon through a door and at least finishing off one person who has fallen behind a door. Behind the door you can see a hallway where you can also see several fallen people and blood.

Then, another terrorist armed with a knife approaches a man lying on the ground and inflicts several wounds on his neck before addressing the camera and giving a speech.

In the video subtitled in Arabic, the terrorist says: “Allah is the greatest, the infidels are defeated with the will of Allah. We go out in the path of Allah and to give victory to their religion.”

On Saturday, Amaq also released an image of the four alleged perpetrators of Friday's attack, at least three of whom can be seen in this Sunday's video.

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, stated this Sunday that all those involved in the brutal attack will be “legitimate targets” of Russia.

“We will avenge everyone. And those involved, regardless of their country of origin or status, will from now on be our legitimate and main target,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

*With AFP and EFE