According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus pandemic has raised the levels of fatigue of European citizens. That is why the experts ask countries to try to meet the needs of their citizens and allow them to participate in political decisions.

For Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, ”Citizens have made great efforts to contain COVID-19, which has had an extraordinary cost because it has exhausted us all, no matter where we live or what we do. Therefore, it is easy and natural to feel listless and unmotivated, to experience fatigue ”, he said at a press conference.

It affects 60% of the population in some countries

Fatigue is different by country, but experts estimate that, in some cases, this problem has reached more than 60% of the population. Hence the need for countries to know the situations of their inhabitants and try to meet their needs.

In order to reach these conclusions, WHO has worked with 27 countries, from which they have obtained the necessary information to know the psychological state of their citizens in the face of the pandemic.

Philosophers or historians to fight COVID-19



The European director of the WHO also believes that the countries “Involve experts beyond the medical and public health sectors, such as philosophers, historians, theologians or social scientists, in the fight against coronavirus.

Citizen participation in political life



On the importance of citizen participation in political decisions, Kluge says: “It is essential that we respond together and that the communities have response policies with the authorities. Consultation, participation and recognition of the difficulties that people face are essential if we want to have truly effective policies. The community should be considered a resource, as well as a recipient or beneficiary, “he said.

Finally, the expert warns: By balancing scientific, social and political needs, we can develop precautionary measures that are culturally accepted. COVID-19 urges to go beyond biomedical science in response ”, has said.