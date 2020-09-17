The increase in new cases of coronavirus infections that Europe is registering in recent dates has triggered the alarms of the World Health Organization (WHO). The United Nations body has called for coordinated action to be able to stop as soon as possible the worrying trend that the disease is reaching.

Thus, the regional director for Europe of the WHO, Hans Kluge, has been forceful in a press conference when assessing the current situation, qualifying it as “very serious”. To argue his assessment, he referred to the recent evolution of the crisis in the continent, underlining that the Weekly cases have exceeded those reported when the pandemic reached its peak in March.

The pandemic, growing

The data provided by the WHO leave no room for doubt. More than half of European countries have experienced a 10% growth in coronavirus cases and, of these, seven have doubled the incidence of infected. “Although these numbers reflect further testing, they also show alarming transmission rates,” he explained.

Likewise, Kluge specified that the contagions recorded in Europe last week exceeded 300,000 and detailed that in the first week of September there was an increase in positives among older age groups, Although the highest proportion continues to be among people aged 25 to 49.

“Touch of attention”

“In spring and early summer we were able to observe the impact of the strict restriction measures and we saw our efforts and our sacrifices prosper,” to the point of reaching the lowest numbers of the pandemic in June, said Kluge, who emphasized that the figures that are being registered in September should serve as a “wake-up call”.

In this sense, Kluge assured that there is still room to act effectively, for which he asked “regional coherence” and a “collective effort” of the 53 Member States of the WHO in Europe in the battle against the disease, in the face of “alarming rates of transmission throughout the region.” Since the beginning of the pandemic, the continent has registered 4,893,614 cases of coronavirus and 226,524 deaths, as detailed by the WHO regional director.