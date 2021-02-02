The coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the world with a third wave that has come to report maximum infections and deaths in several countries, included in Spain. The truth is that the situation is complicated, probably close to that of last March, especially in reference to hospital occupation, which continues to worry experts. Thus, all insist on maintaining the maximum possible security measures, as well as not lowering those that have already been applied.

And the World Health Organization (WHO) has been the last entity that has warned about the relaxation of measures against COVID-19. It has been done by its CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has asked countries to remain with a heavy hand despite the fact that “for the third consecutive week, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported worldwide fell.” In fact, in Spain this Monday there have been up to 14,000 fewer infections than the previous one, inaugurating February with an indigence of 865 cases.

“There are still many countries with a growing number of cases, but globally, this is encouraging news. It shows that this virus can be controlled, even with the newer variants in circulation. And it shows that if we continue with the same proven public health measures, we can prevent infections and save lives, “said the WHO Director General.

Do not lower your guard against COVID

Despite the good news, Tedros Adhanom insists that relaxation of the measures is not yet a viable option and that they will have to be maintained in the coming weeks if the downward trend continues. “We’ve been through this before. Over the past year, there were times in almost every country when COVID-19 cases decreased, And the governments opened up too fast and the people let their guard down only for the virus to roar again, “he denounced.

In addition to the restrictions, which he describes as “vital”, the WHO director general asks the population to continue “taking the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and others safe”. Tedros Adhanom recommends being “a role model” for others such as making the decision of self-confinement or “making workplaces safer.” “Control the spread of the COVID-19 virus save lives now, and save lives later by reducing the chances of more variants appearing. And it helps to ensure that vaccines remain effective, “he stressed.

Investigations continue in Wuhan

After a 14-day quarantine, the WHO expedition -composed by thirteen experts- began his investigations to determine the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan last week. After several days working, the group of experts has had “productive conversations” and visits to key places for the beginning of the pandemic such as the city market or hospitals, according to the WHO COVID-19 technical director, Maria Van Kerkhove, in an appearance.

Further, a visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology is not ruled out, although the technical director of the organization has asked “freedom to decide the visits that they should make throughout their mission.” On the other hand, Michael Ryan, director of Emergencies of the WHO, has requested “respect” towards the expedition in its investigation work and asks countries that, if they have new information on the origin of the coronavirus, they transfer it to the WHO to continue with their studies.