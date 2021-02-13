Being vaccinated against the coronavirus does not mean that you cannot spread it to other people. This was revealed in his appearance before the media Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO).

“If you have the vaccine and you contract the disease, lThe viral load is much lower, so the chances of infecting others may also be lower. Until we know more, it is important that all people, even if they are vaccinated, continue to maintain security measures: use of a mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining a safe distance “, Swaminathan pointed out.

It is not known whether they prevent infection

The vast majority of clinical trials conducted with vaccines have been shown to protect against the development of serious forms of the pathogen, but what it is not certain at the moment is that they avoid infection completely.

What the WHO expert did say is thatthat people with the disease develop antibodies that last for at least six months. It also forms cellular resistance against possible infected cells. In this case, its permanence is more difficult to measure, although it is believed that it could last several years.

The agency is investigating about immunity after contracting the pathogen. As the institution assured, they have received reports of people who have been re-infected with any of the new variants known to date: the British, South African or Brazilian.

Origin of the coronavirus

WHO sent a team to Wuhan (China) to clarify the origin of the coronavirus. The delegation was led by Dr. Peter Ben Embarek and the first research data concluded that the possibility of COVID-19 escaping from a laboratory was minimal.

Nevertheless, the CEO of the corporation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, clarified that no possibility has been ruled out: “Some questions have been raised about whether some hypotheses have been ruled out. After speaking with some members of the team, I want to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study. “

Therefore, he announced that scientists are working “on a report that we hope will be published next week, and the full final report will be published in the coming weeks. It was a very important scientific exercise in very difficult circumstances “.