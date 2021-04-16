The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned this Friday that the world “is approaching the highest COVID-19 infection rate up to now during the pandemic “, given a large increase in cases in many areas of the planet.

At a press conference from Geneva (Switzerland), Tedros lamented that cases and deaths from coronavirus “continue to increase at a worrying rate.”

“Globally, the number of new cases per week has almost doubled in the last two months“, he specified in statements reproduced by the Europa Press news agency.

The WHO once again insisted on prevention, since even those vaccinated against COVID can transmit the virus. Photo: REUTER

According to their data, these figures indicate that the world “is approaching the highest infection rate that we have seen so far during the pandemic.”

The reasons are various. Mainly the rapid spread of coronavirus variants, which make it more contagious; that people have started mixing again, as well as the “premature” lifting of some restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the virus, Tedros said.

Tedros also noted that some countries that had previously avoided widespread transmission are now seeing “a sharp increase in infections“.

Although the new epicenters of the virus worldwide are Brazil and India, Tedros gave Papua New Guinea as an example, which until the beginning of the year had reported fewer than 900 cases and 9 deaths and already notified more than 9,300 positives and 82 deaths.

The WCO warned about the increase in the number of infections. Photo: Bloomberg

“Although these figures are still lower than those of other countries, the increase is sharp and the WHO is very concerned about the possibility of a much larger epidemic,” he said.

Papuan Health Minister Jelta Wong, who participated in virtually the same press conference, said that half of all infections (9,300) occurred in the past month.

On the other hand, the WHO once again protested against a “passport” or “certificate” of vaccination soon becoming a condition for travel.

The organization recalls that it is not proven that a vaccinated person, although protected from the serious symptoms of COVID-19, cannot be a carrier and transmit the virus to others.

“We know that vaccines they do not protect one hundred percent against infection, although they are very effective against severe infections and hospitalizations, “commented WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

“Some vaccines are showing that they protect against infections, but perhaps up to 70 or 80%, so we cannot assume that just because someone is vaccinated they have no chance of being infected or that it is not a risk for others,” he said.

