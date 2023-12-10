In the Gaza Strip, the healthcare system is collapsing right before our eyes, creating ideal conditions for the spread of disease in the enclave. The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced this on December 10, noting that in the future we can only expect the situation to worsen.

“Gaza’s health system is on its knees and collapsing. <…> As more people move into ever smaller areas, overcrowding combined with the lack of adequate food, water, shelter and sanitation create ideal conditions for the spread of disease,” he said at a special meeting of the WHO Executive Board on the situation in the Palestinian territories . His words lead TASS.

Ghebreyesus noted that alarming signals were being received “about epidemic diseases, including bloody diarrhea and jaundice.” He also said respiratory infections are on the rise, the risk of which will only increase as winter conditions approach.

According to the WHO director general, the Gaza Strip now has “on average one shower for every 700 people and one toilet for every 150 people.” At the same time, only 14 of the 36 hospitals in the enclave are “at least partially functioning”: there are only 1.4 thousand beds there, although initially there were 3.5 thousand. Almost two-thirds of primary health care centers are also not working.

Earlier, on December 6, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip apocalyptic. He stressed that now 1.9 million of the 2.2 million inhabitants of the Palestinian enclave have been forced into “ever-shrinking and extremely overcrowded areas in southern Gaza in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.”

On December 5, the WHO said that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip was rapidly deteriorating due to intensified IDF strikes. In addition, James Elder, a representative of the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund, said that a real humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in the region. He stressed that it is currently impossible to create any security zones in the Gaza Strip.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.