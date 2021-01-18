The World Health Organization (WHO) told about the period of infectiousness of patients with coronavirus. This was reported by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” with reference to the WHO representative in Russia Melita Vuinovich.

According to her, in order to be contagious, a person needs to spread a live virus. She noted that, according to preliminary data, most people are contagious only 8-9 days after the first symptoms appear. At the same time, the specialist emphasized that in seriously ill patients, this period may last longer.

Earlier, the director of the WHO emergency program, Michael Ryan, revealed the factor that hinders the victory over the coronavirus. According to him, the organization’s specialists are concerned about the spread of inaccurate information and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus in social networks.