The World Health Organization (WHO) is aware of cases of expiration of vaccines against coronavirus, the proportion of such cases is minimal. This was announced by Oleg Benesh, Senior Specialist at the Immunization Department of the WHO European Bureau, answering a question from Izvestia at a briefing on COVID-19.

According to him, countries do not directly report to WHO about the doses of vaccines that have been destroyed, but the organization monitors the proportion of doses used.

“We are also monitoring the situation when there are risks of expiration of vaccines. And together with partners, we are working with countries to make the best use of the available doses. At the moment, we are aware of some cases of expiration of vaccines. Taken as a whole, we are talking about a very small specific gravity. These are single percentages, which can be explained in the current situation,” Benes said.

On February 1, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation extended the expiration date of the EpiVacCoron vaccine to 9–10 months, depending on the production site. The center of Rospotrebnadzor “Vector” clarified that work to study the stability of the vaccine is ongoing, so the shelf life can be further increased as new data become available.

In December 2021, the Accounts Chamber of Moldova revealed violations in the process of vaccinating the population against COVID-19. The check showed that the expiration date of about 7 thousand doses of the vaccine had expired.

On December 2, it was reported that 70 children in the United States had been given an expired coronavirus vaccine. They needed revaccination. According to the Prince Georges County Health Department at the time, children who received an expired vaccine are not at risk.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six anti-coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

