The World Health Organization (WHO) responded to a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia and China are waging a “new type of world war” with the help of coronavirus vaccines. Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director General, commented on the statement by the head of state. TASS…

“We are at war, the leaders are right. This is a war against the virus, not against each other, ”he explained. Aylward drew attention to how many heads of state were able to interact through the WHO Director General to achieve the common goal of defeating COVID-19. “There is a lot of tension, friendly fire sometimes, but that is the nature of such a struggle. (…) We can only get out of this together, ”the representative of the organization concluded.

Michael Ryan, director of the WHO health emergencies program, added that it is wrong to accuse all leaders of states of working against their people for political purposes. “In the overwhelming majority of cases, regardless of ideological views, most leaders try to do better for their people. They may not be doing it perfectly, but it’s part of the process, ”he said.

On March 25, the French president announced that Europe is facing a “new type of world war” over the COVID-19 vaccines. According to him, this happened, among other things, because of the actions of Russia and China, which are trying to “influence through the vaccine.”

After this statement, the developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine offered France to produce the drug at home. They stressed that the production of different types of vaccine is “the path to vaccine independence.”