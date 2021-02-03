The World Health Organization (WHO) has responded to the publication of The Lancet on the high effectiveness of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V. This was announced on Wednesday, February 3, by the representative of the organization in Russia Melita Vuinovich.

The WHO considers the presented test results to be proof of the quality of the drug.

“We very much welcome, of course, the publication that speaks of the effectiveness of the vaccine,” said Vujnovic on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

The representative of the organization also noted that negotiations are underway with various manufacturers of vaccines against coronavirus infection, which will be able to provide medicine to countries in need.

Earlier, the Gamaleya Center of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on February 2 announced the publication of the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the medical journal The Lancet.

As specified, the effectiveness of the drug against the disease was 91.6% after analyzing data from 19,866 volunteers. At the same time, the indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%.

According to the head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, the published article proves the effectiveness and safety of the Sputnik V vaccine created in Russia. He stressed that only three drugs in the world have an efficiency exceeding 91%, and the Russian development is superior to others.

Leading Western media on the same day reacted to the publication of The Lancet, noting the safety and effectiveness of the Russian vaccine.

