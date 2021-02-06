The World Health Organization (WHO) notes a slowdown in the spread of coronavirus infection. This was reported by WHO expert Maria van Kerkhoven. Broadcast of the briefing is available at Twitter…

“This is due to a number of factors and primarily due to the measures that countries are using to interrupt the chains of transmission of the virus and prevent infection of other people,” she said.

State actions to inform the population about the necessary measures to protect against infection, training of medical workers and efforts in the framework of campaigns to vaccinate people also played a large role, she said.

Kerkhoven urged countries in which the number of infections are declining to continue to comply with measures to combat the pandemic. She added that these countries are currently going through a critical stage.

Earlier, WHO Director General Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus assessed the ability to control the coronavirus. The head of the organization noted that the number of new cases of virus infection in the world has been declining for the third week in a row, although in some countries it continues to grow. He stressed that this is encouraging news globally. Ghebreyesus also added that this trend indicates that the coronavirus can be controlled, even given the emergence of its new variants.