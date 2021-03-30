The final report of the scientific mission of the World Health Organization, in charge of searching for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, considers that it is most likely that Covid-19 has passed from the animal kingdom to the human being. However, it has not yet been determined how that jump occurred, nor the species responsible.

There are more questions than answers left by the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Chinese authorities dedicated to the study on the origins of Covid-19.

The scientific group handles the hypothesis that there was an indirect jump of the virus, that is, through an intermediary species. But, there are still no strong enough clues to point to a particular species, even though bats and pangolins have been the most suspected.

This is the hypothesis most used by the scientists who conducted the study after a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated. The group of experts assures that the genomic data collected between the animals indicates that the most related coronaviruses that can cause Covid-19 have been found in these two animals, indicating that these mammals can act as natural reservoirs.

But the report says that “none of the viruses that have been identified in these species is similar enough to SARS-CoV-2 to be its direct progenitors.” Furthermore, they indicate that other animals that have also served as a bridge for infection cannot be excluded.

In this way, the research broadens the circle of animals that may have served as intermediaries for the virus and transmitters to humans from contact.

For now, “more than 80,000 samples of wild animals, livestock and poultry were collected in 31 provinces of China and there were no results that could be identified with the new coronavirus,” the report indicates.

These first conclusions rule out the hypothesis that the pandemic had its origin in a laboratory, as was initially thought. Some theories claimed that it had been an accident, but the scientific mission considers this as unlikely, since there are no records of any laboratory that has been working before December 2019 with a virus close to SARS-CoV-2 or studying genomes that, combined, could give rise to it.

China blocks access to certain information

Following the conclusions of the WHO and China study on the origins of Covid-19, in which a laboratory leak is apparently “extremely unlikely,” the United States announced that experts from that country will review the document in order to ensure that the investigation is independent and robust.

“We have been clear that we are focused on an independent and technically sound investigation, and once this is reviewed, we will have an assessment of next steps,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The United States has said in the past that conclusions about the origin of the virus remain incomplete and that China has hampered efforts to find out the truth.

The WHO report is a sham continuation of the CCP-WHO disinformation campaign. It’s why I recommended we leave WHO. Dr. Tedros collaborated with Xi to hide human to human transmission at a CRITICAL juncture. WIV remains the most likely source of the virus – and WHO is complicit. – Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) March 30, 2021



Even the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, assured that China has put obstacles to provide complete information and access to the places that the WHO mission needed to visit in Wuhan.

“In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing the raw data,” Ghebreyesus said. “I hope that future collaborative studies will include a more complete and timely exchange of data,” he added.

With Reuters, EFE and the media