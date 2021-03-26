The world is fighting against coronavirus infection, not against people. This was announced on March 26 at a briefing by Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Thus, he commented on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about a new war over vaccines against COVID-19.

“We are at war, the leaders are right. This is a war against the virus, not against each other. And it’s amazing how many leaders have been able to communicate through the WHO Director-General. They have a common goal – to defeat the virus. There is a lot of tension, friendly fire sometimes, but that is the nature of such a struggle. But we have a common goal. We can only get out of this together “, – quotes the words of Aylward “RIA News”.

Earlier that day, Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference following the first day of the virtual EU summit that Europe is facing a “new type of world war” due to the actions taken by Russia and China in the supply of vaccines from COVID-19.

According to the French leader, Russia and China are trying to “gain influence through the supply of vaccines.”

In addition, the president noted that by the end of the summer, Europe will become the continent that “produces the largest number of vaccines.” He believes that the increase in vaccine production will allow Europe to ensure its herd immunity.

The Kremlin did not agree with the statements of the French president about allegedly waging a “vaccine war” by Russia and China.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow has never politicized and does not politicize the topic of vaccination against COVID-19. Peskov recalled that Russia was the first to start producing a vaccine and is now stepping up the pace to vaccinate as many of its citizens as possible.

The Federation Council noted that Macron’s statements can be called a manifestation of unfair competition. According to Sergei Tsekov, a member of the international committee of the upper house of parliament, Europe is using political measures to prevent the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the EU.