WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus announced the possibility of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2023

The WHO believes that world governments have all the tools to end the coronavirus pandemic in 2023. This was announced at a briefing with reporters by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. RIA News.

According to him, the number of cases and the number of deaths from coronavirus decreased worldwide in February 2023. However, there are still quite a lot of them, given the tools available to combat COVID-19.

“We have the tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic this year,” Ghebreyesus said.

Earlier, WHO spokesman Tarik Jazarevich said that the organization did not stop studying the origin of COVID-19 and continues to request the necessary data from China. Thus, he denied earlier information in an article in the journal Nature, according to which the organization suspended research on the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused the coronavirus pandemic.