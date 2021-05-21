The real number of deaths from coronavirus in the world can range from six to eight million people, leads RIA News Samira Asma, Assistant Director General of the World Health Organization.

Asma emphasizes that the pandemic is developing, and the number of six to eight million deaths can be called “confidently, but with reservations.” According to official WHO data, from January 30 to December 31, 2020, 1,813,188 deaths from coronavirus were registered. However, even preliminary estimates put the total deaths from the virus over the past year at at least three million. It is emphasized that often the coronavirus did not become a direct cause of death, but influenced it.

Earlier, the WHO said that the consequences of COVID-19 will not be similar to the consequences of plague and smallpox, adding that scientists continue to study the effect of the virus on the body and on the aggravation of chronic diseases.