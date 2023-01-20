Of Chiara Daina

The volume, dedicated to general practitioners and hospital doctors, is available on the website of the Italian Medicines Agency and can be consulted free of charge

If it’s considered a citizen’s right not to die from pollution, why not die from antibiotic-resistant sepsis after surgery? The provocative question of Evelina Tacconelliprofessor of infectious diseases at the University of Verona, who coordinated the group of experts set up in 2021 by the Medicines Agency (Aifa) to optimize the prescription of antibiotics in our country and reduce the occurrence of bacterial resistance to these life-saving drugs (caused by their excessive and inappropriate use). The working group (called Aifa-Opera), in addition to having elaborated recommendations for general practitioners and hospital doctors on the correct prescription of antibiotics for multi-resistant infections, which were published last November, collaborated on the Italian translation of the manual of the World Health Organization (WHO) which indicates when to use and when not to use antibiotics in and out of the hospital.

Maintain the effectiveness of antibiotics The volume is available on the website of the Italian Medicines Agency and can be consulted free of charge by all. The monitoring activity for the correct use of antibiotic therapy in Italy is at the lowest levels in Europe, on a par with Latvia, Poland and Lithuania. Same thing the prevention of hospital infections, which represent 65% of those resistant to antibiotics, on a par with Romania, according to the assessment of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control recalls Tacconelli. The WHO manual (released in December 2022) has a very urgent goal: to counteract the resistance of bacteria to antibiotics to keep the effectiveness of these medicines for as long as possible and thus protect everyone’s health. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin 12 August: 26,693 new cases and 152 deaths

Three categories Antibiotic resistance is a very serious global public health problem, so every day there is a risk of losing patients after major surgeries or transplants says Nicola Magrini, general manager of Aifa. Then recalling how our country is a heavy consumer of antibiotics, above the European average. The manual, of over 500 pages, is entitled Aware, which in English means aware but also the acronym of the three categories in which WHO has classified antibiotics: access, i.e. those that have a narrow spectrum of activity and a low resistance potential, to be used preferably in the most frequent infections; watch, i.e. those with a broader spectrum of action, generally more expensive and indicated for the most serious clinical cases or against pathogens resistant to narrow-spectrum molecules; And reserve, the antibiotics to be reserved for the treatment of infections with multi-resistant germs.

More correct treatment The volume deals over 30 infections (from bronchitis to pneumonia, otitis, pharyngitis, to dental infections or infections associated with wounds or bites, to those of the urinary tract and sexually transmitted), among the most relevant in adults and children in the area and in hospital settings, and for each of they provide epidemiological information and indications on diagnostic criteria (specifying any laboratory tests and instrumental examinations to be performede) and on the choice of more correct treatment both in adulthood and in pediatric age. Antibiotic treatment may not be recommended and in situations where it is appropriate, the priority antibiotic option is indicated according to the clinical conditions, with relative dosage and duration of therapy. an extraordinary tool, based on available scientific evidence, in the hands of our doctors, and easy to consult thanks to the infographics at the beginning of each chapter. Patricia Popolipresident of the Technical-Scientific Commission of Aifa.

The ten most common syndromes The team of experts led by Tacconelli has produced two other documents that summarize WHO's indications in this regard the ten most common syndromes in adults and children in Italy (pharyngitis, sinusitis, otitis, pneumonia, urinary infections, lymphadenitis, dental infections, skin infections, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), calibrated to the Italian context. It means that in these sheets we have recommended only the drugs marketed in Italy and, among these, only those effective against the resistant pathogens present in our country explains Tacconelli. Another initiative of the working group the free Aifa firstline antibiotics app, which can be downloaded from Februaryso promised director Magrini, and will allow easy access to WHO recommendations adapted to our country.

The causes (correctable) Italy ranks fifth among high-income countries for antibiotic resistance rates. Why can't you find a solution? wonders Tacconelli, who tries to line up the reasons: Why we don't wash our hands enough in hospitalsThere are many unnecessary antibiotic prescriptionsmany who are prescribed at the wrong dosage or for too long or too short a duration, because hospital management of venous and bladder catheters not always correct and too many urinary catheters are used, and then why there is a lack of dedicated antibiotic prescribing teams on the wardsthere is a lack of courses on antibiotic therapies required for the degree in medicine and in specialization schools, surgical prophylaxis can be inappropriate, there are many training events managed by pharmaceutical companies, more than those organized at university and ministerial level, and they do not always guarantee transparency on who gets paid. Finally, why we do not have antibiotic resistance surveillance data of all regions. The infectious disease specialist points out that they are all absolutely correctable causes.