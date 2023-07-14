The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the sweetener aspartame as a possible carcinogen. Despite this, it has supported the acceptable daily intake limit for humans set so far, which is 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products since the 1980s to replace sugar. For example, diet drinks, gum, gelatin, ice cream, dairy products such as yogurt, breakfast cereals, toothpaste, and medications such as cough drops and chewable vitamins.

Its possible damage to health has been evaluated on many occasions, but until now it had not been established that it was connected to cancer. After once again analyzing all the available scientific evidence, which they nevertheless consider “limited”, the WHO has reaffirmed that aspartame is safe for the health of a person who consumes this sweetener on a daily basis, as long as it is within the limit.

For example, with a regular can of soft drink (containing 200-300mg of aspartame), an adult weighing 70kg would need to consume more than 9-14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake, assuming no production. other intake from other food sources.

Children and main consumers



At a press conference, the director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety of the WHO, Francesco Branca, has pointed out, however, that his recommendation is to “moderate both the consumption of sugars and sweeteners”, due to their effects negative health.

In fact, the expert has been asked specifically about what a consumer should do in a supermarket, bar or restaurant if they want a soft drink: ask for a traditional one, with sugar, or one with zero sugar but that contains this type of sweetener.

“If consumers are faced with the decision of whether to have a cola with sweeteners or one with sugar, I think a third option should be considered, which is to drink water instead, and totally limit consumption of sweetened products. There are alternatives that do not contain other sugars or sweeteners and those should be the products preferred by consumers,” advised the specialist.

At this point, he has emphasized the importance of controlling its consumption in children: «Let’s give the example of a child who weighs 20 kilos. That means that the daily limit is 800 milligrams, that is, 2 or 3 cans of soda a day. So there may be children with a high intake of sugary soft drinks. That is not a good practice. There may be families who, instead of having water on the table, have a large can of carbonated drinks and sweeteners. It is possible that children are at high risk because starting consumption at an early age accustoms them to that taste and to those levels, but also because the exposure is long term and I am not sure that our studies can conclude the effects of a exposure throughout life.

Some types of chewing gum are other products that usually contain aspartame in their composition.



Reuters







In addition, the director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety of the WHO has indicated that the concern about aspartame should be for those consumers who consume it a lot: “Basically, someone who drinks a soft drink once in a while should not worry about it. This is what we can say for now. The occasional level of exposure, which is far from the acceptable daily intake, is safe or does not cause an appreciable risk to health. The problem is for high consumers.

Despite everything, the WHO leader has insisted that the recommendation is not for producers or authorities to “withdraw products from the market” that contain aspartame, “nor for consumers to stop consuming them.”

“We only advise a little moderation. There is the option to reduce the sweetness of the products or consume products that have other forms of sweet taste, such as fruit, which can be used as a dessert instead of other products that contain other sugars or sweeteners.

Linked to cancer and diabetes



The health safety assessment of aspartame has been carried out separately by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the WHO, and the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Specifically, the 13 members and 13 experts from 15 countries of this mixed committee have ensured that there are “sufficient reasons” to decrease the daily limit of 0-40 mg/kg of body weight for aspartame.

“The evidence for an association between aspartame consumption and cancer in humans is not convincing,” summarized the head of the WHO Food and Nutrition Standards and Scientific Advice Unit, Moez Sanaa.

Human epidemiological studies reviewed by this committee have identified that aspartame is linked to “some carcinogenic effects and some effects on type 2 diabetes.” “However, these studies are mainly based on long-term observations. There are some large studies, but it cannot be ruled out that there are effects that confound the results, in particular the estimation of exposure,” the expert detailed.



Headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.



Reuters







On the other hand, 25 IARC experts, after years of previous work, met in Lyon (France) from June 6 to 13, 2023 to make a final decision. Their assessment took into account all types of exposure, eg food and occupational.

After obtaining “limited” scientific evidence, these experts have concluded that aspartame is a “possible carcinogen” for humans and have included it in group 2B, the third highest level. This category is generally used when there is limited but not convincing evidence of cancer in humans or convincing evidence of cancer in experimental animals, but not both.

Evidence only “limited”



“But this should not really be taken as a direct statement that there is a known risk of cancer from consuming aspartame,” said one of the IARC officials, Mary Schubauer-Berigan.

Scientists have warned, mainly, of the possible relationship of aspartame with hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a type of liver cancer. Specifically, they have analyzed three studies comprising four large cohorts conducted in the United States and in 10 European countries.

Consumption of sweetened beverages was examined in all three studies. In the European study, an overall positive association was observed between the consumption of these sweeteners and cases of hepatocellular carcinoma. The two US investigations found positive associations for liver cancer and sweetener consumption in relevant subgroups of the cohorts.

However, “despite the consistent positive results in these three studies,” the working group concluded that “chance, bias, and confounding could not be ruled out with reasonable confidence and therefore determined that the evidence was limited.

Due to the “limited” solid scientific evidence, experts have urged “develop new studies”. “Evaluations of aspartame have indicated that, although safety is not a major concern at the doses commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies,” Branca concluded.