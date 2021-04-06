The doctor responsible for emerging diseases and zoonoses at the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, has reported that the body has been working for two months to rename of variants of the coronavirus.

The objective is “do not stigmatize” to the countries or places where they are first detected, as well as to the people who live there. And the thing is, the three best known variants so far are commonly called the British, South African and Brazilian. Or directly with the name of the city, as it happens with those of Manaus, Rio de Janeiro and California.

“We have been saying for years that the location should not be the name of the pathogen. We are working on developing a nomenclature for each variant and, although I thought it would be easy, it took us two months to achieve it, although we hope to announce it very soon”, has asserted.

Finally, and regarding the vaccination passport, the executive director of the WHO Emergency Program, Michael Ryan, has insisted that the agency supports the creation of a vaccination certificate as a health tool, but not for other uses that go beyond the realm of health.

Source: DPA

