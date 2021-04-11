The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vujnovich on Sunday, April 11, spoke about the dangers of new COVID-19 mutations for the country’s residents.

“The available evidence suggests that some of the newly identified options of concern may have increased transmission compared to previously circulated options,” she said in an interview with “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”…

According to Vujnovic, the likelihood of re-introduction of the virus and re-infection will continue to persist in every country and will need to be constantly monitored as COVID-19 circulates between and within countries.

The representative of WHO expressed the view that the risks of export and import of the virus remain high as a result of international travel.

“The impact on countries will depend on many factors, including whether there is persistent local transmission and whether health systems are operating at full capacity,” she said.

In early April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is effective against all known variants of the coronavirus. The head of state also drew attention to Russian test systems that can detect almost all strains of COVID-19.

On April 9, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the need to reduce the risks of importing new strains of coronavirus into Russia, including taking into account the upcoming May holidays.

On April 8, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that mutated strains of coronavirus most often enter Russia from Turkey. She also noted that Turkey accounts for most of the trips of Russians, and the incidence rates of COVID-19 in the republic continue to grow, so Rospotrebnadzor has established special control over the situation.

On the same day, it became known that the Strategic Planning Center of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) of Russia received a registration certificate for a test system for detecting all strains of coronavirus.

