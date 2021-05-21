The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the actual number of deaths from covid-19 is double or triple the official number, between 6 and 8 million deaths, compared to the 3.4 million registered, according to the Report of World Health Statistics 2021. Preliminary estimates suggest that the number of deaths in the world attributable to the pandemic in 2020 is at least three million, representing 1.2 million deaths more than the 1.8 million officially reported.

In America, the real number of deaths related to the disease would have been between 1.2 and 1.5 million in 2020, instead of the 900,000 reported, according to estimates made by the WHO in the framework of the preparation of its Statistics World Healthcare Companies and that are largely based on mathematical modalizations. In Europe, deaths would have been between 1.1 and 1.2 million, that is, double the 600,000 registered.

“Direct deaths from covid-19 represent a fraction of the true impact of the pandemic,” said WHO data analyst William Msemburi. The estimate has been made mainly taking into account the total number of deaths that could have been expected based on the evolution of mortality observed in previous years, a figure that has been altered by the pandemic. “The reports offer an incomplete picture of the situation, among other things because many people died before being able to undergo a covid test,” explained Msemburi.

America and Europe are the regions that offer the most complete information on mortality rates at the national level in 2020. Statistics show that last year there were three million additional deaths in the world, compared to the 1.8 million deaths attributed directly to covid-19 until December. According to the WHO, 40% of countries register at least 90% of deaths and their causes.

It is certain that many people died from the impact of the pandemic on health systems, which had to interrupt the treatment of chronically ill patients and limit patient care as much as possible. In addition, Msemburi has explained that the coronavirus emergency deterred or prevented others from going to hospitals. The pandemic has also prevented deaths. Fewer people have died from the flu as social contacts have been reduced, and fewer road deaths have also occurred as mobility has been limited.