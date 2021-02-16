The number of cases of coronavirus contagion globally decreased for the fifth consecutive week and since the beginning of the year the weekly balance of infections has been reduced by almost half, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Twitter. ), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The weekly cases, he specified, went from more than five million in the period from January 4 to 10 to 2.6 million in the period from February 8 to 14

“This shows that simple public health measures work against Covid-19, even in the presence of variants,” the WHO director commented in a tweet. “What counts is how we respond to this trend,” he added.

“The fire is not controlled, but we have reduced its dimensions. If we stop fighting it, on any front, it will roar back,” he remarked.

And he pointed out that “every day in which there is a reduction in infections means that lives are saved, suffering is avoided and the pressure on health systems is reduced a little more”.

The Ethiopian expert also stressed that last week the lowest figure was recorded of new cases since October, before the third wave began in regions such as America and Europe.

The WHO chief also said that the world now has everything ready for the rapid distribution of vaccines and that countries have to expand production and make efforts for equity in vaccines.

“Ensuring the rapid and equitable distribution of vaccines worldwide is essential to save lives and stabilize health systems. But it is also essential to save sources of income and stabilize economies,” he concluded.

On the other hand, the director general of the WHO formalized the approval of two versions of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine COVID-19 for emergency use. In this way, dose distribution will be strengthened through the Covax fund, key to immunization in the poorest countries.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo DPA.

The vaccines are produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India. “Inclusion on the emergency use list ensures the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines,” said Tedros.

“We must continue to increase the production of vaccines. Ensuring equitable and rapid supply is essential to save lives and stabilize economies,” he added.

According to studies, ChAdOx1-S (such is its name) has an efficiency of 63.09% and it is suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements.

Although it is considered less effective than the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which use the messenger RNA technique for the first time, AstraZeneca’s drug has the great advantage of being able to be stored in classic refrigeration systems.

This is a crucial argument for the 92 countries and territories that will receive it for free through Covax.

In addition, its technology (“viral vector”) makes it much cheaper: about $ 3 per dose, with variations depending on local production costs.

JPE