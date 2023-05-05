The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided that covid-19 is no longer an international emergency. Almost three years after the health agency set off all the alarms about the then new coronavirus discovered in China on January 30, 2020, the situation in the world has improved, although in these 1,191 days, the disease has claimed a very high price: 756 million cases and 6.9 million deaths have been diagnosed worldwide, although the figures underestimate reality. The WHO itself acknowledges that 20 million people could have died.

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has informed this Friday of the resolution. “Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the fifteenth time and recommended that I declare the end of the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” said Ghebreyesus, who wanted to make it clear that even if the alert level is lowered, vigilance on covid-19 will continue. “It has been a decision taken with caution. I will not hesitate to declare the emergency again if the situation changes”, he stressed. In fact, he has insisted that the virus remains a “global threat.”

“Covid has changed the world and it has changed us. And that’s how it should be. If we go back to the way things were before, we will not have learned our lesson and we will have failed our future generations,” Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO announcement is more symbolic than effective, since all countries had relaxed, for months, prevention measures against the virus. But even so, it represents “great hope,” added the head of the health agency.

The WHO already studied in January whether to declare the end of the international health emergency, but then a more conservative position was chosen. At the time, Ghebreyesus stressed that “vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests” had saved lives.

But at the same time, he lamented that in many parts of the world, the fight against the virus remained “deficient because in too many countries these powerful life-saving tools continue not to reach the populations that need them most, especially the elderly and personal sanitary”.